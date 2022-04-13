Irvine teen arrested in connection with school shooting threats

The Irvine Police Department arrested a 14-year-old boy in connection with school shooting threats made on social media, officials said Wednesday.

Investigators with the Police Department’s Youth Services Team launched a criminal probe this week after receiving information about a series of social media posts suggesting that a school shooting was going to happen at Orchard Hills Middle School.

Police said the posts were later linked to a student at the school, and he was taken into custody Tuesday. His name was not released because he is a minor.

Investigators have determined the boy had no intention of carrying out the threats nor did he have access to a firearm. Whether the boy remained in custody was not clear.

Investigators with the Youth Services Team did not respond to calls or emails for comment.