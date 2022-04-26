Full Coverage: Sheriff’s Department cover-up of incident where deputy knelt on inmate’s head

Los Angeles County sheriff’s officials attempted to cover up an incident in which a deputy knelt on the head of a handcuffed inmate for three minutes because they feared the “negative light” it could shed on the department, according to internal records reviewed by The Times.

The independent watchdog for the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department is investigating allegations Sheriff Alex Villanueva lied about his knowledge of the incident.

Additionally, an L.A. County sheriff’s commander filed a lawsuit accusing Villanueva of obstructing justice and retaliating against those who blew the whistle.

Enzo Escalante, the inmate whose head was knelt on by a Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputy for three minutes while he was handcuffed, has sued members of the Sheriff’s Department, including Villanueva.

Villanueva announced Tuesday that his department is targeting a Times journalist in a criminal leak investigation for her reporting on the department’s cover-up of the incident.