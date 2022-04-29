California

Photos: L.A. riots are remembered 30 years later with hope and pessimism

Shinese Harlins-Kilgore, left, back to camera, cousin of Latasha Harlins, hugs Hyepin Im, President and Founder of Faith and Community Empowerment during a press conference at the intersection of Florence Ave. and Normandie Ave in Los Angeles on the 30th anniversary of the L.A. Riots. In background, center is Lora Dene King, daughter of Rodney King, and at far right is Robert Saucedo, President and CEO of Community Build. 2nd from right is former Congresswoman Diane Watson.
(Mel Melcon/Los Angeles Times)
By Times Photography Staff
Across South L.A. and Koreatown on Friday, Angelenos commemorated the 30th anniversary of the L.A. riots, recognizing the progress they’ve made and pledging more dialogue to bring people closer together.

At Florence and Normandie, in addition to an event organized by the financial empowerment group Operation HOPE, Tavis Smiley and Dominique DiPrima of KBLA Radio also hosted a live broadcast.

In Watts, Black residents celebrated a 1992 gang cease-fire that was inspired by the racial injustice leading up to the riots.

In Inglewood, Korean and Black leaders unveiled a mural depicting people from their communities with a sign saying, “Roots Hold Stronger Entwined.”

In Koreatown, hundreds attended a peace gathering where Korean American and Black artists sang and rapped.

Lora Dene King, left, daughter of Rodney King, hugs John Hope Bryant, Chairman and CEO of Operation Hope before start of a press conference at the intersection of Florence Ave. and Normandie Ave in Los Angeles on the 30th anniversary of the L.A. Riots.
(Mel Melcon/Los Angeles Times)
Sweet Alice Harris, left, with Parents of Watts and Olivia Mitchell, directly to her right, of L.A. Housing and Community Investment Dept. join others on a bus tour of neighborhoods that were affected by the L.A. Riots on the 30 anniversary.
(Mel Melcon/Los Angeles Times)
Pastor Tyrice Cagle, right, of Redemtion Missionary Baptist Church in Los Angeles, finds an elevated vantage point while attending a press conference at the intersection of Florence Ave. and Normandie Ave in Los Angeles on the 30th anniversary of the L.A. Riots.
(Mel Melcon/Los Angeles Times)
Bokjim Kim, left, and Starla Tartton, 67, dance together in Liberty Park located in the Koreatown neighborhood at on Friday, April 29, 2022 in Los Angeles, CA. Asian and Black civil rights leaders unite for the event on Friday and present an outdoor, free public event in Koreatown to mark the 30th Anniversary of the LA Uprising honoring and remembering the Los Angeles civil unrest of 1992.
(Francine Orr/Los Angeles Times)
Lora Dene King, daughter of Rodney King, holds her son Raymond, 2, after a press conference at the intersection of Florence Ave. and Normandie Ave in Los Angeles on the 30th anniversary of the L.A. Riots.
(Mel Melcon/Los Angeles Times)
Hwarang Youth Foundation preform in Liberty Park located in the Koreatown neighborhood on Friday to mark the 30th Anniversary of the LA riots.
(Francine Orr/Los Angeles Times)
A sign is posted at the intersection of Florence and Normandie avenues to commemorate the riots on Friday, April 29, 2022 in Los Angeles, CA.
(Gary Coronado/Los Angeles Times)
Dennetta King, the former wife of the late Rodney King, wears a shirt with an image in Rodney King’s likeness on the 30th anniversary of the L.A. Riots. She was photographed outside of First African Methodist Episcopal Church Renaissance Center in Los Angeles where she along with others went on a bus tour of neighborhoods affected by the riots.
(Mel Melcon/Los Angeles Times)
Rep. Karen Bass, right, mayoral candidate for Los Angeles, vistis the intersection of Florence and Normandie avenues, ground zero of the unrest, on Friday, April 29, 2022 in Los Angeles.
(Gary Coronado/Los Angeles Times)
Left to right-Capri Maddox, Executive Director, Los Angeles Civil-Human Rights and Equity, Shinese Harlins-Kilgore, CEO of the Latasha Harlins Foundation, Hyepin Im, President and Founder of Faith and Community Empowerment, Najee Ali (partially blocked) Community Relations Ambassador Operation Hope, Mayor Eric Garcetti, and Lora Dene King, daughter of Rodney King, join hands during a press conference at the intersection of Florence Ave. and Normandie Ave in Los Angeles on the 30th anniversary of the L.A. Riots.
(Mel Melcon/Los Angeles Times)

