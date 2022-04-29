Photos: L.A. riots are remembered 30 years later with hope and pessimism

Across South L.A. and Koreatown on Friday, Angelenos commemorated the 30th anniversary of the L.A. riots, recognizing the progress they’ve made and pledging more dialogue to bring people closer together.
At Florence and Normandie, in addition to an event organized by the financial empowerment group Operation HOPE, Tavis Smiley and Dominique DiPrima of KBLA Radio also hosted a live broadcast.
In Watts, Black residents celebrated a 1992 gang cease-fire that was inspired by the racial injustice leading up to the riots.
In Inglewood, Korean and Black leaders unveiled a mural depicting people from their communities with a sign saying, “Roots Hold Stronger Entwined.”
In Koreatown, hundreds attended a peace gathering where Korean American and Black artists sang and rapped.
