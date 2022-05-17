Brush fire burns near Griffith Observatory in Los Feliz

A brush fire is burning uphill near Griffith Observatory in the Los Feliz neighborhood of Los Angeles, according to authorities.

The fire was reported at 2:43 p.m. and is burning a small amount of brush and grass in the 2600 block of North Nottingham Avenue, according to Nicholas Prange with the Los Angeles Fire Department.

Smoke and flames are visible from surrounding neighborhoods and emergency crews estimate the fire is burning an area 50 feet by 50 feet.

Firefighters were battling the fire on the ground and in the air.

The fire was near the Boy Scout Trail.

This is a developing story.