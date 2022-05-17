Advertisement
Share
California

Brush fire burns near Griffith Observatory in Los Feliz

By Nathan Solis
Christian Martinez
Share

A brush fire is burning uphill near Griffith Observatory in the Los Feliz neighborhood of Los Angeles, according to authorities.

The fire was reported at 2:43 p.m. and is burning a small amount of brush and grass in the 2600 block of North Nottingham Avenue, according to Nicholas Prange with the Los Angeles Fire Department.

Smoke and flames are visible from surrounding neighborhoods and emergency crews estimate the fire is burning an area 50 feet by 50 feet.

Firefighters were battling the fire on the ground and in the air.

The fire was near the Boy Scout Trail.

This is a developing story.

California
Nathan Solis

Nathan Solis is a Metro reporter covering breaking news at the Los Angeles Times. He previously worked for Courthouse News Service, where he wrote both breaking news and enterprise stories ranging from criminal justice to homelessness and politics. Before that, Solis was at the Redding Record Searchlight as a multimedia journalist, where he anchored coverage of the destructive 2017 fires in Northern California. Earlier in his career, he worked for Eastsider L.A.

Christian Martinez

Christian Martinez is a Metro reporter covering breaking news at the Los Angeles Times. He previously wrote for the USA Today network of newspapers including the Ventura County Star, where he covered the Thomas and Woolsey wildfires and the Borderline mass shooting, the Spectrum & Daily News in Utah and the Lansing State Journal in Michigan. He was born and raised in Southern California and attended Saint Mary’s College of California.

Subscribers Are Reading

Advertisement