California

A guide to the District 3 L.A. County Board of Supervisors race

By Times staff
Three prominent Democrats are vying to replace Sheila Kuehl as Los Angeles County supervisor for District 3, which covers swaths of the San Fernando Valley and the Westside.

The district

District 3 covers much of the Valley as well as well-heeled sections of the Westside, including Santa Monica and West Hollywood, and coastal communities like Malibu. Under redistricting, District 3 lost some key areas, including the Hollywood Bowl, the L.A. County Museum of Art, the La Brea Tar Pits and the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures to the 2nd and 5th districts.

Kuehl, who has represented the area since 2014, announced she would not seek reelection.

Among the issues the candidates have raised are homelessness, crime, oversight of the Sheriff’s Department and housing.

The candidates

Reading list

From (L-R) Bob Hertzberg, Lindsey Horvath, Henry Stern are the main candidates for the Los Angeles County District 3 Supervisor's race.

Millennials vs. boomer. Who will succeed L.A. County Supervisor Sheila Kuehl?

The Los Angeles County Citizens Redistricting Commission created this final map

Commission finalizes L.A. County supervisors map, creating a second majority-Latino district

From L-R, redistricting options are B-1, F and G

First-ever redistricting commission to draw boundaries for L.A. County supervisors

State Sen. Holly Mitchell (D-Los Angeles) answer questions from the media after Gov. Jerry Brown, delivered his 2017 State of the State speech.

L.A. County makes history with all female Board of Supervisors

LOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 02, 2019 Los Angeles County Sheriff's Commander Jason Wolak who oversees Custody Services Division-General Population tours the Men's Central Jail located at 441 Bauchet St in downtown Los Angeles on October 02, 2019. (Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)

L.A. County supervisors advance new department to centralize justice reform efforts

Reading from other publications

Who will succeed Shelia Kuehl?
(Daily News)

Meet the candidates for District 3
(Spectrum One)

Stakes are high for the powerful job of L.A. County supervisor
(KCRW)

Critics say new District 3 is too conservative
(Santa Monica Mirror)

A guide to District 3 issues and candidates
(Larchmont Chronicle)

California

