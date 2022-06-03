California

LAPD Recruit Officer Graduation Ceremony for Class 11-21

Graduation ceremony of Recruit Class 11-21.
Graduation ceremony of Recruit Class 11-21, 39 new officers who completed 24 weeks of training, at Los Angeles Police Academy on Friday in L.A.
(Irfan Khan / Los Angeles Times)
Share
By Irfan KhanStaff Photographer 
Share

The Los Angeles Police Academy celebrated the graduation of 39 officers on Friday at Elysian Park Academy. Of the 39 LAPD officers, there are 26 males and 13 females, of which two are from the Inglewood Police Department and one from Airport Police. The following is the ethnic breakdown: seven whites, 26 Latinos, three African Americans and three Asian Americans. The graduating officers will have completed 912 hours of training over the course of 24 weeks.

New graduate officer Aaron Alberti, right, salutes LAPD Chief Michel Moore before receiving his diploma.
New graduate officer Aaron Alberti, right, salutes LAPD Chief Michel Moore before receiving his diploma at the Recruit Class 11-21 graduation ceremony at Los Angeles Police Academy on Friday in L.A.
(Irfan Khan / Los Angeles Times)
Mayor Eric Garcetti chats with members of the graduating Recruit Class 11-21.
Mayor Eric Garcetti chats with members of the graduating Recruit Class 11-21 during the ceremony at Los Angeles Police Academy.
(Irfan Khan / Los Angeles Times)
New graduates sing their class chant after a graduation ceremony.
New graduates sing their class chant after a graduation ceremony of Recruit Class 11-21 at Los Angeles Police Academy.
(Irfan Khan / Los Angeles Times)
Advertisement

LAPD Chief Michel Moore inspects Recruit Class 11-21.
LAPD Chief Michel Moore inspects a graduating class during the ceremony at Los Angeles Police Academy.
(Irfan Khan / Los Angeles Times)
Family members of newly graduated police officers train their phones and cameras to take photos at the ceremony.
Family members of newly graduated police officers train their phones and cameras to take photos at the graduation ceremony.
(Irfan Khan / Los Angeles Times)
New graduate police officer Christian Kim, left, and his girlfriend Jennifer Yoon after the graduation ceremony.
New graduate police officer Christian Kim, left, and his girlfriend Jennifer Yoon after the graduation ceremony of Recruit Class 11-21 at Los Angeles Police Academy.
(Irfan Khan / Los Angeles Times)
Drill instructor Officer Carlos Gonzalez, foreground, speaks to the graduating class.
Drill instructor Officer Carlos Gonzalez, foreground, speaks to graduating class of officers Recruit Class 11-21 after the ceremony at Los Angeles Police Academy.
(Irfan Khan / Los Angeles Times)

California
Irfan Khan

Irfan Khan has been a staff photographer with the Los Angeles Times since 1996. He previously served as a freelance photographer for the publication beginning in 1989. Khan started his career as a commercial photographer in 1973 in Pakistan and moved to Dubai in 1977, where he worked for an advertising agency and at a leading English newspaper. Khan’s assignments have taken across Southern California and the U.S. Internationally, he has photographed the Hajj in Saudi Arabia and war zones of the Pakistan/Afghanistan border in the aftermath of the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks. He was part of the team awarded the Pulitzer Prize in breaking news for coverage of the 2015 terrorist attack in San Bernardino. In his spare time, he enjoys listening to semi-classical music of the Indian subcontinent and playing cricket on Sundays.

More From the Los Angeles Times