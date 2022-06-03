WeHo Pride festivities kick off today, one of several Gay Pride activities planned in L.A. area this month

West Hollywood’s Pride celebration kicks off LGBTQ Pride month this weekend.

The celebration begins Friday with a street festival and three days of music, with the inaugural WeHo Pride parade set to take place on Sunday. Most of the festivities, which require paid tickets, will be held at West Hollywood Park and are set to run from 4 p.m. to midnight on Friday, and noon to midnight on Saturday and Sunday.

The free Pride parade kick off at noon Sunday and will run along Santa Monica Boulevard. It will start at North Crescent Heights Boulevard and end at North Robertson Boulevard in the city’s “Rainbow District.”

The parade will also feature appearances from Janelle Monáe, the parade’s grand marshal, and reality star JoJo Siwa.

“Pride celebrations have always been more than festivals or parades,” said West Hollywood Mayor Lauren Meister, in a statement. “Pride events give the diverse LGBTQ community a place to advocate for equality as well as a place to celebrate exactly who they are — exactly who they were meant to be.”

With more than 40% of residents identifying as members of the LGBTQ community, West Hollywood describes itself as being home to one of the largest Pride celebrations in Southern California.

Other Gay Pride activities are also planned in the L.A. area this month.

On Friday night, the Los Angeles Dodgers will host their ninth annual Pride Night at Dodger Stadium, and for the first time in franchise history, the team will take the field with custom on-field caps as they face the New York Mets. Some fans will receive a commemorative LGBTQ+ Dodger game jersey.

The team will also celebrate the life of former Dodger outfielder Glenn Burke, Major League Baseball’s first openly gay player. Burke played for the Dodgers and A’s in the 1970s. Some of Burke’s family are expected to attend Friday’s game.

Meanwhile, the L.A. Pride parade (a separate event from the WeHo parade) is scheduled to take place in Hollywood on June 12 and will feature colorful floats, marchers, live performers, classic cars and more. The parade gets underway at 10:30 a.m. and will run along Hollywood Boulevard and Cahuenga Boulevard. It is free. lapride.org

