11 fantastic ways to celebrate your creative L.A. spirit during Pride Month
-
-
- Share via
Pride Month, which officially starts Sunday, is already in full swing and continuing through June with a host of activities and events. (After Long Beach Pride in mid-May, West Hollywood, Los Angeles, Venice, Santa Monica, San Fernando Valley, Catalina Island and other communities are following up with their own Pride celebrations.)
Although there is no shortage of opportunities for enjoying this worldwide celebration of the LGBTQ+ community, this year seems like a particularly pivotal time to partake in activities that uplift queer arts programs.
In 2025 and beyond, arts and culture funding is facing increasing threats of cancellation and cuts by the Trump administration. Los Angeles is home to numerous forms of art, but nothing is guaranteed to last forever. And in a world increasingly dominated by AI and virtual technologies, engaging with our imaginations can play a more important role than we might realize.
Planning your weekend?
Stay up to date on the best things to do, see and eat in L.A.
“I think more than ever people need to embrace the arts because we don’t know how much time we have left or how bad things can get,” said Lucé Tomlin-Brenner, a queer comedian and filmmaker who hosts the film-comedy show “Video Visions” at Highland Park video rental store Vidéothèque.
“We have to get into the practice of recognizing that what makes us feel free and joyful matters because that will strengthen us for the hard times,” she said. “If we’re just despairing, if we feel like we’re trapped already, then they’ve won because we’re not using our voices or our talents to change our realities.”
From protests and parades to the homes of early gay rights activists, the Southland has played a key role.
So this Pride Month, along with celebrating via boozy drag brunches and dancing at the Pink Pony Club until the sun rises, partake in L.A.-area activities that serve as a lifeline for queer community and creativity.
From learning how to use oil paints to discovering queer films streaming networks ignore and sewing your own Pride flag, opportunities abound throughout June to connect with your imagination and help ensure the survival and growth of local arts programs.
Unleash your emotions through dance at Punk’s Not Dead, It’s Queer
An opportunity to channel your inner punk, Punk’s Not Dead, It’s Queer is a night for shaking off current events and letting your body do the talking.
Learn oil painting techniques at Nova Community Arts
Taught by queer painter and writer Jason Peckham, the LGBTQ+ Intro to Oil Painting class (the fee is $80; supplies included) guides participants of all skill levels through the techniques needed to paint a still life with a queer twist. Past painting subjects have ranged from florals, fruits and frogs to clown dolls and adult toys.
Other upcoming workshops in the Queer Art Hang series include risograph printing, life drawing and beaded bracelets.
Enjoy stand-up comedy based on queer films at Vidéothèque
Expect to laugh and learn about obscure films that streaming algorithms might ignore, and don’t miss out on the concession stand, which serves candy and fresh popcorn in classic red-and-white paper buckets.
Get a professional portrait taken at Junior High
Pose solo, with a group of up to four people (allies included) or with your pets. Each photography session lasts 15 minutes and results in five edited digital photos. Appointments must be booked ahead of time.
Some might argue you can just as easily snap a photo using your phone, but it won’t be as memorable of an experience. Or come with the opportunity to mingle with (and maybe even emulate) queer Angelenos as they serve a lewk.
Soak up decades of queer photography at the Getty
The Getty, which has free admission, is having other Pride-themed events throughout the summer, including a presentation of “The Dyke Show” by Joan E. Biren, a discussion of homoeroticism in ancient Greece and various free performances, talks and films.
Mingle and mold clay at Still Life Studio
Students receive 1.5 pounds of clay and two hours of time to mold, schmooze and paint as many pieces as they can. Instructors provide group and one-on-one guidance on how to hand build and glaze mugs, vases, planters, sculptures and anything else your imagination can come up with. The finished pieces are ready to be picked up around three weeks later.
Watch queer and campy films for $10 at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures
The $10 general-admission films invite viewers to embrace the uncanny and over-the-top, with the screenings shown interchangeably at the museum’s two state-of-the-art theaters.
Get in the singing spirit with the Gay Men’s Chorus of Los Angeles at the Saban Theatre
Past Pride Month concerts have focused on Disney hits and famous female singers, but this year’s event is sure to get your toes tapping harder than ever. Designed to incite joy, “Dancing Queens” will be at the Saban Theatre on June 21 and 22, and yes, you’re allowed to sing along. Tickets range from $45 to $125.
Get high and decorate pottery at Pot Studio’s Pride event
The workshops are intended to be safe spaces for all queer-identifying folks, with other LGBTQ+-focused events planned for the summer such as Queer Throwing and Makeup & Skincare 101.
Crack up over relatable queer stories at the Crow at Bergamot Station Arts Center
Earlier in the day, the self-described “mom-owned comedy club” is putting on a drag queen storytime event at the Santa Monica Pier and an all-ages improv show called “Pull My Finger.”
Decorate your own Pride flag with the Radical Sewing Club
From 6 to 9 p.m. June 25, the last class of the month, crafters will show off their flag creations and celebrate with a group potluck. Classes are drop-in and do not require advanced RSVP.