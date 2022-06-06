300-pound bear struck and killed by SUV on 210 Freeway

A 300-pound bear was struck and killed Monday morning on the 210 Freeway in Irwindale, authorities said.

The crash happened around 4:15 a.m. on the westbound connector road to the southbound 605 Freeway, when an SUV hit the bear, California Highway Patrol Officer Ramon Kendricks said.

The CHP told KTLA-TV that several cars swerved to avoid hitting the bear.

The bear was eventually removed from the freeway on a flat-bed tow truck, Kendricks said.

He said he didn’t know whether anyone in the vehicle was injured in the crash.

The California Department of Fish and Wildlife did not immediately respond to a request for comment.