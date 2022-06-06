Advertisement
Share
California

300-pound bear struck and killed by SUV on 210 Freeway

A 300-pound bear is on a flat-bed tow truck.
A 300-pound bear that was struck and killed on the 210 Freeway in Irwindale on Monday morning is loaded onto the back of a flat-bed tow truck.
(KTLA)
By Hyeyoon Alyssa Choi
Share

A 300-pound bear was struck and killed Monday morning on the 210 Freeway in Irwindale, authorities said.

The crash happened around 4:15 a.m. on the westbound connector road to the southbound 605 Freeway, when an SUV hit the bear, California Highway Patrol Officer Ramon Kendricks said.

The CHP told KTLA-TV that several cars swerved to avoid hitting the bear.

An bear cub struggles to survive as it walks alone along a mountain road impacted by the Dixie Fire in Plumas County

Climate & Environment

Mother bears and cubs battle for survival as wildfire, drought and traffic take heavy toll

Nearly a century after the California grizzly was hunted to extinction, black bears are being killed by motorists in record numbers.

The bear was eventually removed from the freeway on a flat-bed tow truck, Kendricks said.

He said he didn’t know whether anyone in the vehicle was injured in the crash.

The California Department of Fish and Wildlife did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

California
Hyeyoon Alyssa Choi

Hyeyoon (Alyssa) Choi is a 2022 breaking news and Metro intern at the Los Angeles Times. As a city and crime editor for her university’s newspaper, the Daily Bruin, she headed breaking COVID-19 coverage in the heat of the pandemic. She has previously worked for CNN and ABC News.

Subscribers Are Reading

Advertisement