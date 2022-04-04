Hyeyoon (Alyssa) Choi is a 2022 breaking news and Metro intern at the Los Angeles Times. She was born and raised in Seoul and is studying political science and communication at UCLA. Previously, she has worked as a fact-check intern at CNN during the lead-up to the 2020 election, as a race and culture intern at ABC News in the aftermath of the George Floyd’s death and as a freelance producer for “Good Morning America.” She was also a city and crime editor for her university’s newspaper, the Daily Bruin. Next year, she will be at Northwestern University’s Medill School of Journalism, pursuing a master’s degree with a specialization in investigative reporting.