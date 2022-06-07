Advertisement
6 inmate firefighters suffer burns while working on hand crew near Castaic

Aerial view of emergency vehicles on a highway, law enforcement officers and men in orange jumpsuits
Six inmates suffered burn injuries Tuesday while working on a California Department of Corrections hand crew near Castaic, Los Angeles County Fire Department officials said.
(KTLA-TV)
By Christian MartinezStaff Writer 
The incident was reported just before 11:15 a.m. in an area near Highway 99 and Templin Highway adjacent to the 5 Freeway.

Many details are still unclear but six men were burned in an incident possibly involving a vehicle, said L.A. County Fire Department Capt. Sheila Kelliher.

One person suffered critical injuries and five others received moderate injuries, Kelliher said. The patients were transported to Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital, West Hills Hospital and Medical Center and Keck Hospital of USC, authorities said.

Footage from KTLA-TV showed several men in orange jumpsuits along a roadway with medical and fire units in area.

The incident remains under investigation.

