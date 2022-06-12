Advertisement
California

Brush fire prompts evacuations in Oceanside

By David Hernandez
San Diego Union-Tribune
OCEANSIDE — 

A brush fire in Oceanside prompted evacuations Sunday afternoon in a residential neighborhood near Camp Pendleton.

The fire was reported around 12:50 p.m. off Wala Drive and Airport Road, north of state Route 76.

Few details about the fire, including the number of acres involved, were available. Aircraft were sent to assist firefighters on the ground.

Oceanside police said residents on Wala Drive, Rimhurst Court and the northern end of Shadow Tree Drive were asked to evacuate out of an abundance of caution. An evacuation center was set up at El Camino High School, located at 400 Rancho Del Oro Rd.

This is a breaking news story that will be updated.

Updates

3:00 p.m. June 12, 2022: This story was updated with additional information.

David Hernandez

David Hernandez covers law enforcement, crime and public safety across San Diego County. A San Diego State University graduate, he joined The San Diego Union-Tribune in 2015.

