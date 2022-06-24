L.A. County Fire Chief Daryl Osby to retire after four decades of service

Los Angeles County Fire Chief Daryl Osby has announced his official retirement from the department after 11 years in the top job, effective July 30.

Osby has been in the fire service for almost four decades and was appointed chief by the County Board of Supervisors in 2011.

“I am truly grateful for the amazing 38 years I have spent protecting the lives, property and environment of the residents of Los Angeles County, especially the last 11, in which I had the honor of serving as fire chief of the premiere fire department in the nation, if not the world,” Osby said in a release.

Osby will work with his executive team and the Board of Supervisors to develop a succession plan before his retirement, according to the news release.

“Day after day, we answered the call of those experiencing the worst day of their lives, whether they were in need of a lifesaving rescue, medical treatment or just a helping hand,” Osby said. “It is that unwavering commitment that inspired me to come in to work every day and makes it so difficult to say goodbye. It was truly an honor to be your fire chief.”