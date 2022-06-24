Advertisement
L.A. County Fire Chief Daryl Osby to retire after four decades of service

L.A. County Fire Chief Daryl Osby speaks at a lectern in front of a line of people and a department vehicle
L.A. County Fire Chief Daryl Osby, shown speaking at a news conference in 2021, is retiring July 30.
(Carolyn Cole/Los Angeles Times)
By Itzel Luna
Los Angeles County Fire Chief Daryl Osby has announced his official retirement from the department after 11 years in the top job, effective July 30.

Osby has been in the fire service for almost four decades and was appointed chief by the County Board of Supervisors in 2011.

“I am truly grateful for the amazing 38 years I have spent protecting the lives, property and environment of the residents of Los Angeles County, especially the last 11, in which I had the honor of serving as fire chief of the premiere fire department in the nation, if not the world,” Osby said in a release.

Osby will work with his executive team and the Board of Supervisors to develop a succession plan before his retirement, according to the news release.

“Day after day, we answered the call of those experiencing the worst day of their lives, whether they were in need of a lifesaving rescue, medical treatment or just a helping hand,” Osby said. “It is that unwavering commitment that inspired me to come in to work every day and makes it so difficult to say goodbye. It was truly an honor to be your fire chief.”

Itzel Luna

Itzel Luna is a breaking news intern on the Fast Break Desk at the Los Angeles Times. Luna is currently pursuing a bachelor’s degree at Stanford University, where she works as a student activism beat reporter. She previously served as a College Journalism Network fellow for Cal Matters, where she covered higher education reporting for private colleges in California. She’s also worked as a news intern for KTLA. Luna is originally from the San Fernando Valley in Los Angeles.

