Intense heat grips large swaths of Southern California, prompting safety warning

A heat advisory was issued for inland areas of Southern California for Sunday and Monday, with temperatures in many areas hitting the triple-digit mark.

Highs will reach 95-105 degrees in the San Fernando, San Gabriel and Antelope valleys as well as inland Orange County and part of the Inland Empire.

⚠Heat Advisory has been expanded to include the San Diego County Valleys, Santa Ana Mountains, and Inland Orange County, valid today and Monday. Limit outdoor activities during the hottest part of the day and drink plenty of water 🥤 #CAwx pic.twitter.com/p97Fa4uQZW — NWS San Diego (@NWSSanDiego) June 26, 2022

Temperatures along the coast will be cooler, with highs in the 70s.

This heat wave will continue into Tuesday, and officials are urging people to take precautions.

Hot weather is expected through Tuesday, with heat advisories in effect for interior areas. Highs well into the 100's expected for the interior valleys and mtns. Take precautions to stay safe during this time! #SoCal #CAwx #LAheat pic.twitter.com/nb4p5voZtb — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) June 25, 2022

“Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances,” the National Weather Service advised. “Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible.”

The heat wave came amid several fires over the last few days, the largest in Riverside County.