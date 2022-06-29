Advertisement
California

1 person dead after shooting near Baldwin Hills Crenshaw Plaza

First responders at the scene of a shooting near the Baldwin Hills Crenshaw Plaza
First responders work at the scene of a shooting near the Baldwin Hills Crenshaw Plaza on Tuesday night.
(OnScene.TV)
By Itzel Luna
One person was found dead following a shooting Tuesday night in a parking lot near the Baldwin Hills Crenshaw Plaza, authorities said.

The incident occurred at around 9:30 p.m., on the west side of Marlton Avenue, in a parking lot not associated with the plaza, according to Los Angeles Police Department Det. Robert Lait.

Police responded to a report of a shooting near the mall.

According to police, the victim was found inside a Mercedes-Benz that had crashed into a fence. Lait said the car crashed into a perimeter fence of the mall property, not in the mall’s parking lot.

There is no information released on the motive of the shooting or the identity of the victim, Lait said. There are also no details available on a potential suspect.

Itzel Luna

Itzel Luna is a breaking news intern on the Fast Break Desk at the Los Angeles Times. Luna is currently pursuing a bachelor’s degree at Stanford University, where she works as a student activism beat reporter. She previously served as a College Journalism Network fellow for Cal Matters, where she covered higher education reporting for private colleges in California. She’s also worked as a news intern for KTLA. Luna is originally from the San Fernando Valley in Los Angeles.

