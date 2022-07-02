California

Buyback program takes illegal fireworks off the streets

Police officers stand next to fireworks.
Members of the Los Angeles Police Department bomb squad weigh fireworks dropped off at Brand Park in Mission Hills as part of the Anonymous Fireworks Buyback Program.
(Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times)
Share
By Genaro MolinaStaff Photographer 
Share

The second annual Anonymous Fireworks Buyback Program at Brand Park in Mission Hills on Saturday was sponsored by the office of Los Angeles Councilwoman Monica Rodriguez.

Starbucks, Target and gas gift cards and tickets for a Dodgers game were exchanged for fireworks. The gifts were determined by the weight of fireworks that were dropped off.

The Los Angeles Police Department and Fire Department were on hand to accept the fireworks and provide a safe environment.

A man with gloves handles fireworks.
A Los Angeles Police Department bomb squad officer breaks apart fireworks. According to Laura McKinney, communications director for Councilwoman Monica Rodriguez, illegal fireworks including aerial mortars, sky rockets, M-80s and M-1000s were turned in.
(Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times)
Advertisement

A woman stands next to a vehicle.
Los Angeles City Councilwoman Monica Rodriguez with gas gift cards for people who drop off illegal fireworks.
(Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times)
Boxes filled with illegal fireworks.
Boxes filled with illegal fireworks.
(Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times)
Illegal fireworks.
Some of the fireworks dropped off in Mission Hills on Saturday.
(Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times)

California
Genaro Molina

Genaro Molina is an award-winning staff photographer for the Los Angeles Times. He has worked in journalism for more than 35 years starting at the San Francisco Chronicle. Molina has photographed the life and death of Pope John Paul II, the tragedy of AIDS in Africa, the impact of Hurricane Katrina, and Cuba after Castro. His work has appeared in nine books and his photographs have been exhibited extensively including at the Smithsonian Institute and the Annenberg Space for Photography.

More From the Los Angeles Times