Buyback program takes illegal fireworks off the streets

The second annual Anonymous Fireworks Buyback Program at Brand Park in Mission Hills on Saturday was sponsored by the office of Los Angeles Councilwoman Monica Rodriguez.

Starbucks, Target and gas gift cards and tickets for a Dodgers game were exchanged for fireworks. The gifts were determined by the weight of fireworks that were dropped off.

The Los Angeles Police Department and Fire Department were on hand to accept the fireworks and provide a safe environment.

A Los Angeles Police Department bomb squad officer breaks apart fireworks. According to Laura McKinney, communications director for Councilwoman Monica Rodriguez, illegal fireworks including aerial mortars, sky rockets, M-80s and M-1000s were turned in. (Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times)

Los Angeles City Councilwoman Monica Rodriguez with gas gift cards for people who drop off illegal fireworks. (Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times)

Boxes filled with illegal fireworks. (Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times)