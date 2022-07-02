Buyback program takes illegal fireworks off the streets

Share
The second annual Anonymous Fireworks Buyback Program at Brand Park in Mission Hills on Saturday was sponsored by the office of Los Angeles Councilwoman Monica Rodriguez.
Starbucks, Target and gas gift cards and tickets for a Dodgers game were exchanged for fireworks. The gifts were determined by the weight of fireworks that were dropped off.
The Los Angeles Police Department and Fire Department were on hand to accept the fireworks and provide a safe environment.
