L.A. will see ideal Fourth of July weather: Warm and sunny with clear skies

The L.A. region will enjoy warm weather and mostly clear skies over the Fourth of July, making for ideal conditions for fireworks across the region.

Low clouds and fog will linger over Southern California in the late evening Sunday and early Monday, but should burn off in the afternoon, forecasters said.

On Sunday, temperatures along the coast are expected to be in the high 60s, while the downtown L.A. area will see temperatures in mid 70s, and valley and inland areas near the mid 80s, which is typical weather for this time of year, said meteorologist Rich Thompson, of the National Weather Service.

“Monday afternoon will be nice and sunny and it looks like the low clouds should hold off until later Monday evening,” he said. The evening will be cool due to onshore breezes, but no major wind is expected, making for good conditions for fireworks shows.

“Evening skies should be mostly clear,” Thompson said.

On Monday, the high in Long Beach and downtown Los Angeles will be about 78 degrees, he said. In Pasadena the high will reach 82 degrees, and Woodland Hills and Santa Clarita 84 degrees.

“Overall, a pretty good Fourth of July for L.A. County,” Thompson said.

Various fireworks shows and viewing parties across the region are planned.

In Downtown L.A., Grand Park is hosting a free block party starting at 4 p.m. The Hollywood Bowl’s annual fireworks show will take place Sunday and Monday night. Santa Fe Springs will have its annual fireworks show on Sunday night, with food, games and music starting at 4:30 p.m.

In the valley, the Hansen Dam 4th of July Festival will take place Monday, with live music, food vendors and a drone show.

According to 7th District Councilwoman Monica Rodriguez, who is holding the event, it’s the first drone show in the city to replace a firework show. It is produced by bluemedia, the company that produced the Super Bowl’s drone show.

“Fireworks pose an imminent threat to the community.... The drone show is an innovative solution that offsets the environmental impacts of traditional pyrotechnic firework shows,” her office said in a statement.

Starting Tuesday, the area will start to warm up, with Friday and Saturday being the hottest days of the week. On those days, coastal temperatures will reach the lower to mid-80s and valleys will see temperatures in the 90s, nearing 100 degrees, Thompson said.

Temperatures will cool again after Saturday.