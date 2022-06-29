Advertisement
22 of the best L.A. spots to see Fourth of July fireworks

By Nicole Kagan
Independence Day weekend is almost here, which means it’s time to bust out your red, white and blue accessories and stock up on barbecue essentials. The cities and towns in L.A. County spare no effort when it comes to Fourth of July celebrations on Sunday and Monday, so gear up for what dazzling fireworks, patriotic music, hot dogs and scared dogs.

Whether you want to stay close to home or go event-hopping, here is a list of places around L.A. where you can ring in the nation’s 246th birthday. (If you’re looking to chase your fireworks with a thrilling ride, check out the Fourth of July happenings planned at Six Flags Magic Mountain or Universal Studios Hollywood or head to Orange County for a festive Fourth at Disneyland.)

Fireworks erupt at the Music Center during the Grand Park Fourth of July Block Party.
(The Music Center)

Grand Park

Downtown L.A. Point of Interest
This block party will begin at 4 p.m. on July 4 and will be spread out across six city blocks encompassing Grand Park.

There will be musical performances, spoken-word poets and live DJs. Guests can bring their own picnic baskets or buy items from a variety of food trucks. Don’t miss out on the interactive multimedia artworks and other planned surprises. Fireworks will launch at 9 p.m. from the rooftop of the Music Center’s Dorothy Chandler Pavilion.

The event is free, and street parking will be first come, first served. Alcohol is prohibited.
Fireworks erupt at the Hollywood Bowl.
(Michael Robinson Chavez / Los Angeles Times)

Hollywood Bowl

Hollywood Hills Point of Interest
The Hollywood Bowl’s annual fireworks spectacular will happen three nights in a row from July 2 through 4 and feature “Only Murders in the Building” co-stars Steve Martin and Martin Short.

Join the two comedians along with the Los Angeles Philharmonic at 7:30 p.m. for one of L.A.'s festive Independence Day traditions and watch the fireworks display at the Hollywood Hills venue. There will be food for sale and plenty of dining spots to have a picnic. (For this concert, you can bring your own bottle.)

Advance tickets are required and start at $21. There is limited on-site parking starting at $20, but you can avoid the hassle by taking the Bowl Shuttle for $7. (Or find parking at a lot or at a garage such as the one at Ovation Hollywood, the former Hollywood & Highland. Just be prepared to walk.)

Pro tip: Bring a seat cushion with you or rent one for $1 on site. It will make the experience 10 times better.
Cinespia displays fireworks after a showing of Moulin Rouge at the Hollywood Forever Cemetery.
(Kelly Lee Barrett / Cinespia)

Hollywood Forever Cemetery

Hollywood Point of Interest
Cinespia’s Independence Day celebrations will last two days this year. That means double the fireworks.

On July 3, the venue will honor Prince with a screening of “Purple Rain.” (Themed outfits are strongly encouraged.) The following evening on Independence Day, you will be able to celebrate the nation’s birthday with a 1980s classic, “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off.” Both nights will offer live music, movie snacks and drinks, a free photo booth and an electric firework display. If you’re not into popcorn and hot dogs, you can bring a picnic basket filled to the brim with whatever your heart desires, beer and wine included.

Tickets start at $20 for admission, and it’s another $20 for on-site parking. Don’t forget your lawn chair or picnic blanket!
Fireworks shoot out over the Starlight Bowl amphitheater in Burbank.
(City of Burbank)

Starlight Bowl

Burbank Point of Interest
The Starlight Bowl will team up with the U.S. Air Force for this year’s July 4 celebration.

The events will begin at 6:15 p.m. in the stadium with a flyover and an appearance by the military color guard. Set up a picnic on the lawn or sit back in the bleachers to hear live performances from the Company Men and watch a fireworks show over the hills of Burbank at 9 p.m.

Buy your tickets online starting at $20. There is parking available on site for $10 (cash only).
The city of Duarte hosts its first ever Independence Day celebration in 2019.
(Access Duarte)

Duarte

Point of Interest
The festivities will begin at 6 p.m. on July 3 at the Duarte Sports Park’s upper baseball field.

There will be live music by Chico the Band, a medley of food trucks to choose from and a fireworks show at 9 p.m. to watch from the stands.

Admission is free. Parking will be limited, so be sure to arrive early and don’t forget your lawn chairs and picnic blankets. (Although if you do, you can purchase them on site.)
Visitors get ready for the fireworks show at Recreation park in El Segundo.
(City of El Segundo)

El Segundo

El Segundo Point of Interest
Join the city of El Segundo on the Fourth of July at Recreation Park for an all-day celebration. There will be events starting at 10 a.m. and lasting until 9 p.m.

Take part in a hula-hooping contest, water balloon toss, sack races and pie-eating contest (or watermelon-eating if you’d prefer something lighter). In the evening, there will be live music, food booths and fireworks at sundown.

Wristbands are required and can be bought the day of starting at $5. There is limited street parking nearby.
Pacific Palisades

Pacific Palisades Point of Interest
This music and fireworks show will take place at 6 p.m. on the Fourth of July at the Palisades Charter High School football stadium.

There will be food trucks and live music by Lee Dyson of Hey Mister DJ, with fireworks at 9 p.m. Visitors are encouraged to bring blankets and set up on the bleachers or the field.

Advance tickets are required and start at $10. A limited number of parking spots will be available to purchase in advance. Street parking will be first come, first served. No pets or outside food.
Visitors set up picnics at the West LA College campus for a Fourth of July celebration.
(Exchange Club of Culver City)

Culver City

Point of Interest
Gates will open at the West Los Angeles College campus at 4 p.m. on July 3.

There will be food trucks on site and plenty of room to lay out your picnic blanket for a fireworks show after dark.

General admission is $5 per person with a $15 parking fee. Carpooling is encouraged. Alcohol is prohibited.
Fireworks explode over the Westfield Valencia Town Center in Santa Clarita.
(City of Santa Clarita)

Santa Clarita

Point of Interest
A full day of events starts at 6:30 a.m. on the Fourth of July in Santa Clarita with a pancake breakfast in the Roger Dunn Golf shop’s parking lot.

Throughout the day there will be races to run or walk, a parade and a complimentary lunch.

At night, venture to the Westfield Valencia Town Center for a 9:20 p.m. fireworks show over the parking lot and listen to a live broadcast on KHTS AM 1220. The Fourth of July event is free with on-site parking available.
Spectators watch Marina del Rey's Fourth of July fireworks show on a boat in the marina.
(VisitMarinadelRey.com)

Marina del Rey

Marina del Rey Point of Interest
Head to one of Marina del Rey’s waterfront restaurants on the Fourth of July for dinner before making your way to Burton W. Chace Park or Fisherman’s Village at 9 p.m. for a fireworks display over the water with synchronized music.

The show is free and nearby parking starts at $13, but there are free beach shuttles until 8 p.m.
Fireworks explode above Redondo Beach.
(City of Redondo Beach)

Redondo Beach

Redondo Beach Point of Interest
Join the Redondo Beach celebration on the Fourth of July at Seaside Lagoon for a firework show right on the water.

The lagoon will open at noon for a full afternoon of swimming and tanning and close after a fireworks show at 9 p.m. Bring your flip-flops, towels and whatever supplies you can fit in your car.

The event is first come, first served with entrance fees starting at $6. Parking is $20, payable upon entry.

And just down the beach starting at 2 p.m., don’t miss live bands, food, beer and wine in Riviera Village. Fireworks will be set off from a barge off Avenue I at 9:20 p.m.

General admission starts at $20 and limited street parking is available.
Long Beach

Long Beach Point of Interest
On July 3, the Boathouse on the Bay will host an Independence Day Eve block party with an outdoor buffet-style barbecue. Seating is first come, first served, but there will be plenty of room for lawn chairs and blankets. After getting your fix of baby back ribs and cornbread with honey butter, stick around for a fireworks show at 9 p.m.

Tickets start at $75, and all proceeds go to charity.

Fireworks will be launched from Queensway Bay, so will be visible along the downtown Long Beach waterfront. Parking will be available at the Long Beach Convention & Entertainment Center and at public lots throughout the area.
Read AllRead Less
Catalina

Avalon Point of Interest
By Nicole Kagan
Take a one-hour ferry ride to Catalina Island on the Fourth of July for a full day of festivities at Avalon Bay.

Between 1 p.m. and 10 p.m. there will be a golf-cart parade, a dinghy parade, live music from local bands, a barbecue dinner (complete with red, white and blue cupcakes) and a performance by the USC Marching Band. The fireworks show on Catalina Island will begin at 9 p.m.

A round-trip ferry ride costs $83 (discounted for seniors and children), and parking at the ports of San Pedro, Long Beach or Dana Point starts at $20 for the day. A dinner buffet is $69 per person. You can also bring your own picnic and set up on the bay. The fireworks show is free, with donations appreciated.
Read AllRead Less
Army band plays on a stage
(City of Los Alamitos)

Los Alamitos

Point of Interest
By Nicole Kagan
Gates will open at 4 p.m. at the Los Alamitos Joint Forces Training Base on the Fourth of July.

There will be a food court, face-painting, live music by Country Nation Band, a performance by the California Army National Guard’s 40th Infantry Division Band, a beer garden and a fireworks show, which will begin at 9 p.m. Lawn chairs, blankets and sunglasses are encouraged as there is no seating or shaded area.

The event and parking is free. You must be in a car to enter the military base, no foot or bicycle traffic. Alcohol and pets (except for service animals) are prohibited.
Read AllRead Less
Visitors watch the fireworks show at Los Nietos Park on Independence Day eve.
(City of Santa Fe Springs)

Santa Fe Springs

Point of Interest
Santa Fe’s annual Independence Day celebration will be on July 3 at Los Nietos Park.

Beginning at 4:30 p.m. there will be food, family games, crafts, a live DJ, and a horseshoe tournament. At 9 p.m. there will be a fireworks show. (There’s a secondary fireworks viewing area at Santa Fe Springs Athletic Fields, 9720 Pioneer Blvd., opening at 8 p.m.) Lawn chairs and blankets are recommended.

There is no charge for the event or for limited nearby street parking.
Read AllRead Less
A small portion of the large crowd on the football field watching fireworks at the 14th annual Crescenta Valley Fireworks Assn. Fireworks Extravaganza at Crescenta Valley High School on July 4, 2019.
(Tim Berger / Glendale News Press)

Crescenta Valley

La Crescenta-Montrose Point of Interest
Festivities will begin at 4 p.m. on the Fourth at Crescenta Valley High School with a fireworks show at 9 p.m.

There will be food trucks, live music and inflatables. Get there early to secure your spot on the field — it fills up fast.

Admission is free with donations graciously accepted. There is free on-site parking.
Read AllRead Less
Pico Rivera

Point of Interest
Head to the Pico Rivera Sports Arena on the Fourth of July for the inaugural Freedom Fest.

Doors open at 2 p.m. for a kids’ carnival, paintball, basketball and food vendors. Live music begins at 7 p.m. and concludes with fireworks.

Tickets are available at the door for $10 and parking is free.
La Habra

Point of Interest
La Habra’s Fourth of July celebration will begin at 4 p.m. at La Bonita Park.

There will be plenty of room to spread out in the 22-acre park and watch a military flyover, listen to live music by Suave, and enjoy the food vendors and kids activity booths. Fireworks are set to launch at 9:15 p.m.

Tickets are available at the La Habra Community Center starting at $5 with a discount if you purchase on or before July 1. There is free on-site parking.
Read AllRead Less
San Marino

San Marino Point of Interest
The San Marino Fourth of July celebration kicks off early at 7 a.m. in Lacy Park.

There are events and activities planned throughout the day, including a parade, a fun zone, live music, food trucks and, of course, a fireworks show at 9:05 p.m.

Wristbands are required for entry and start at $5 if purchased in advance. Tickets purchased on the day of the event will be $20. There is limited nearby street parking. Alcohol is prohibited.
Read AllRead Less
Lynwood

Lynwood Point of Interest
By Nicole Kagan
Events will begin at 2 p.m. in Lynwood City Park on July 3.

There will be food trucks, bouncy houses, lawn games, live music and a fireworks show to end the night. Come prepared with chairs and blankets.

No tickets necessary. There is limited street parking nearby.
Walnut

Walnut Point of Interest
Events will begin at 5:30 p.m. in Suzanne Park on the Fourth of July.

Bring lawn chairs, blankets, canopies and picnic baskets and enjoy live music by Young Guns. Dogs are allowed at this event and can even participate in a “patriotic pooch parade.” Fireworks begin at about 9 p.m.

The event is free and there is limited free parking nearby. Plan to arrive on the earlier side for fireworks as there will be road closures around the park starting at 8:45 p.m.
Read AllRead Less
Lancaster and Palmdale

Lancaster Point of Interest
Head over to the Antelope Valley Fair and Event Center at 5 p.m. this Independence Day for a host of summer contests from chalk art to watermelon-eating from the city of Lancaster and the city of Palmdale. The fireworks display will start at 9:15 p.m.

If food-eating contests don’t do it for you, there’s another draw. This year, Lancaster hosted a virtual singing competition, “Lancaster Idol,” to find a local resident to perform the national anthem at the Fourth of July event.

Entrance to the event center is free, but $5 will get you into the arena for prime firework viewing. On-site parking is $10.
Read AllRead Less
