22 of the best L.A. spots to see Fourth of July fireworks
Independence Day weekend is almost here, which means it’s time to bust out your red, white and blue accessories and stock up on barbecue essentials. The cities and towns in L.A. County spare no effort when it comes to Fourth of July celebrations on Sunday and Monday, so gear up for what dazzling fireworks, patriotic music, hot dogs and scared dogs.
Whether you want to stay close to home or go event-hopping, here is a list of places around L.A. where you can ring in the nation’s 246th birthday. (If you’re looking to chase your fireworks with a thrilling ride, check out the Fourth of July happenings planned at Six Flags Magic Mountain or Universal Studios Hollywood or head to Orange County for a festive Fourth at Disneyland.)
Grand Park
There will be musical performances, spoken-word poets and live DJs. Guests can bring their own picnic baskets or buy items from a variety of food trucks. Don’t miss out on the interactive multimedia artworks and other planned surprises. Fireworks will launch at 9 p.m. from the rooftop of the Music Center’s Dorothy Chandler Pavilion.
The event is free, and street parking will be first come, first served. Alcohol is prohibited.
Hollywood Bowl
Join the two comedians along with the Los Angeles Philharmonic at 7:30 p.m. for one of L.A.'s festive Independence Day traditions and watch the fireworks display at the Hollywood Hills venue. There will be food for sale and plenty of dining spots to have a picnic. (For this concert, you can bring your own bottle.)
Advance tickets are required and start at $21. There is limited on-site parking starting at $20, but you can avoid the hassle by taking the Bowl Shuttle for $7. (Or find parking at a lot or at a garage such as the one at Ovation Hollywood, the former Hollywood & Highland. Just be prepared to walk.)
Pro tip: Bring a seat cushion with you or rent one for $1 on site. It will make the experience 10 times better.
Hollywood Forever Cemetery
On July 3, the venue will honor Prince with a screening of “Purple Rain.” (Themed outfits are strongly encouraged.) The following evening on Independence Day, you will be able to celebrate the nation’s birthday with a 1980s classic, “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off.” Both nights will offer live music, movie snacks and drinks, a free photo booth and an electric firework display. If you’re not into popcorn and hot dogs, you can bring a picnic basket filled to the brim with whatever your heart desires, beer and wine included.
Tickets start at $20 for admission, and it’s another $20 for on-site parking. Don’t forget your lawn chair or picnic blanket!
Starlight Bowl
The events will begin at 6:15 p.m. in the stadium with a flyover and an appearance by the military color guard. Set up a picnic on the lawn or sit back in the bleachers to hear live performances from the Company Men and watch a fireworks show over the hills of Burbank at 9 p.m.
Buy your tickets online starting at $20. There is parking available on site for $10 (cash only).
Duarte
There will be live music by Chico the Band, a medley of food trucks to choose from and a fireworks show at 9 p.m. to watch from the stands.
Admission is free. Parking will be limited, so be sure to arrive early and don’t forget your lawn chairs and picnic blankets. (Although if you do, you can purchase them on site.)
El Segundo
Take part in a hula-hooping contest, water balloon toss, sack races and pie-eating contest (or watermelon-eating if you’d prefer something lighter). In the evening, there will be live music, food booths and fireworks at sundown.
Wristbands are required and can be bought the day of starting at $5. There is limited street parking nearby.
Pacific Palisades
There will be food trucks and live music by Lee Dyson of Hey Mister DJ, with fireworks at 9 p.m. Visitors are encouraged to bring blankets and set up on the bleachers or the field.
Advance tickets are required and start at $10. A limited number of parking spots will be available to purchase in advance. Street parking will be first come, first served. No pets or outside food.
Culver City
There will be food trucks on site and plenty of room to lay out your picnic blanket for a fireworks show after dark.
General admission is $5 per person with a $15 parking fee. Carpooling is encouraged. Alcohol is prohibited.
Santa Clarita
Throughout the day there will be races to run or walk, a parade and a complimentary lunch.
At night, venture to the Westfield Valencia Town Center for a 9:20 p.m. fireworks show over the parking lot and listen to a live broadcast on KHTS AM 1220. The Fourth of July event is free with on-site parking available.
Marina del Rey
The show is free and nearby parking starts at $13, but there are free beach shuttles until 8 p.m.
Redondo Beach
The lagoon will open at noon for a full afternoon of swimming and tanning and close after a fireworks show at 9 p.m. Bring your flip-flops, towels and whatever supplies you can fit in your car.
The event is first come, first served with entrance fees starting at $6. Parking is $20, payable upon entry.
And just down the beach starting at 2 p.m., don’t miss live bands, food, beer and wine in Riviera Village. Fireworks will be set off from a barge off Avenue I at 9:20 p.m.
General admission starts at $20 and limited street parking is available.
Long Beach
Tickets start at $75, and all proceeds go to charity.
Fireworks will be launched from Queensway Bay, so will be visible along the downtown Long Beach waterfront. Parking will be available at the Long Beach Convention & Entertainment Center and at public lots throughout the area.
Catalina
Between 1 p.m. and 10 p.m. there will be a golf-cart parade, a dinghy parade, live music from local bands, a barbecue dinner (complete with red, white and blue cupcakes) and a performance by the USC Marching Band. The fireworks show on Catalina Island will begin at 9 p.m.
A round-trip ferry ride costs $83 (discounted for seniors and children), and parking at the ports of San Pedro, Long Beach or Dana Point starts at $20 for the day. A dinner buffet is $69 per person. You can also bring your own picnic and set up on the bay. The fireworks show is free, with donations appreciated.
Los Alamitos
There will be a food court, face-painting, live music by Country Nation Band, a performance by the California Army National Guard’s 40th Infantry Division Band, a beer garden and a fireworks show, which will begin at 9 p.m. Lawn chairs, blankets and sunglasses are encouraged as there is no seating or shaded area.
The event and parking is free. You must be in a car to enter the military base, no foot or bicycle traffic. Alcohol and pets (except for service animals) are prohibited.
Santa Fe Springs
Beginning at 4:30 p.m. there will be food, family games, crafts, a live DJ, and a horseshoe tournament. At 9 p.m. there will be a fireworks show. (There’s a secondary fireworks viewing area at Santa Fe Springs Athletic Fields, 9720 Pioneer Blvd., opening at 8 p.m.) Lawn chairs and blankets are recommended.
There is no charge for the event or for limited nearby street parking.
Crescenta Valley
There will be food trucks, live music and inflatables. Get there early to secure your spot on the field — it fills up fast.
Admission is free with donations graciously accepted. There is free on-site parking.
Pico Rivera
Doors open at 2 p.m. for a kids’ carnival, paintball, basketball and food vendors. Live music begins at 7 p.m. and concludes with fireworks.
Tickets are available at the door for $10 and parking is free.
La Habra
There will be plenty of room to spread out in the 22-acre park and watch a military flyover, listen to live music by Suave, and enjoy the food vendors and kids activity booths. Fireworks are set to launch at 9:15 p.m.
Tickets are available at the La Habra Community Center starting at $5 with a discount if you purchase on or before July 1. There is free on-site parking.
San Marino
There are events and activities planned throughout the day, including a parade, a fun zone, live music, food trucks and, of course, a fireworks show at 9:05 p.m.
Wristbands are required for entry and start at $5 if purchased in advance. Tickets purchased on the day of the event will be $20. There is limited nearby street parking. Alcohol is prohibited.
Lynwood
There will be food trucks, bouncy houses, lawn games, live music and a fireworks show to end the night. Come prepared with chairs and blankets.
No tickets necessary. There is limited street parking nearby.
Walnut
Bring lawn chairs, blankets, canopies and picnic baskets and enjoy live music by Young Guns. Dogs are allowed at this event and can even participate in a “patriotic pooch parade.” Fireworks begin at about 9 p.m.
The event is free and there is limited free parking nearby. Plan to arrive on the earlier side for fireworks as there will be road closures around the park starting at 8:45 p.m.
Lancaster and Palmdale
If food-eating contests don’t do it for you, there’s another draw. This year, Lancaster hosted a virtual singing competition, “Lancaster Idol,” to find a local resident to perform the national anthem at the Fourth of July event.
Entrance to the event center is free, but $5 will get you into the arena for prime firework viewing. On-site parking is $10.
