Police investigating suspicious item at LAX ride pickup lot

Authorities are investigating a suspicious item that was found in the taxi and ride-hail pickup lot at Los Angeles International Airport on Monday night.

The item was first reported around 10:15 p.m., said Heath Montgomery, an airport spokesperson.

Sky Way and the portion of Century Boulevard west of Sepulveda Boulevard near the pickup lot were closed for the investigation, according to a tweet at 10:40 p.m. from airport officials.

Montgomery said he could not provide further information about the item but said travelers can still enter the airport through the main entrance on Century Boulevard or via northbound Sepulveda Boulevard.

The Los Angeles Police Department bomb squad was on the scene, airport officials tweeted about 11:15 p.m.

Further information was not available Monday night.