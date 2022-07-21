Authorities seize 228 alleged cockfighting roosters, 500 pounds of marijuana in Antelope Valley

Authorities in the Antelope Valley discovered hundreds of alleged cockfighting roosters and hundreds of pounds of marijuana while serving a search warrant in the unincorporated Juniper Hills area, the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department said Thursday.

Deputies from the department’s Community Partnerships Bureau served a warrant “regarding illegal possession” of the roosters and found 228 of the birds on the property, along with 500 to 600 pounds of marijuana — with an estimated street value of $500,000 — and a .22-caliber rifle, authorities said.

A male suspect was arrested and booked at the Palmdale sheriff’s station, but his name, age and place of residence were not disclosed Thursday. Authorities did not say what crime the man was suspected of, or what day and time the search warrant was served.

The department noted that other agencies, including L.A. County Animal Care and Control, and the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Los Angeles, assisted in the warrant service.

Deputies did not say whether the rifle was legally or illegally possessed, or whether the marijuana came from a legal or illegal grow.

A Sheriff’s Department spokesperson said she did not have any information about the investigation or arrest and referred questions to the Community Partnerships Bureau, which did not immediately respond.

An SPCA representative could not be reached for comment.