Morning traffic on 210 Freeway snarled by lane closures for bridge repair project

San Gabriel Valley motorists faced a strenuous Thursday morning commute after the closure of the westbound 210 Freeway in Irwindale the night before, according to the California Department of Transportation.

Six eastbound lanes — between the 605 Freeway and Irwindale Avenue — were temporarily converted into three lanes in each direction for the project, said Caltrans spokesperson Marc Bischoff. The westbound portion of the freeway will remain closed through the weekend.

The closure is due to the $30-million San Gabriel River Bridge Hinge Replacement Project, in which older hinges, railings and storm drains will be replaced. Two sections of the bridge will need to be demolished for the project, according to Caltrans.

The westbound 210 was heavily affected for about a six-mile stretch Thursday because it sees the most traffic during the morning commute, Bischoff said. Eastbound traffic is experiencing “some slowing,” which will likely worsen in the afternoon during the evening commute.

“If you can avoid the 210, avoid it,” Bischoff said. “I can see looking at the map that the westbound 10 Freeway and westbound 60 have their usual type of morning delays, but it’s certainly better than the 210.”

Caltrans has recommended commuters use public transportation via the Metro Gold Line or the Metrolink San Bernardino Line to avoid heavy traffic.

A second closure will take place Aug. 17-23 along the same stretch of the eastbound 210due to the bridge project, Caltrans said. Closures are subject to change and residents should check the Caltrans Quick Map for the most recent information.