French bulldog taken in home invasion robbery in San Gabriel Valley, authorities say

A rifle, a watch, $15,000 in cash and a 3-month-old French bulldog.

These were among the items stolen during a home-invasion robbery in Rosemead on Thursday night, authorities said.

Armed robbers followed a man to his home in the 9200 block of Steele Street and confronted him as he pulled into his driveway shortly before 10 p.m., according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

The three assailants took some cash from the man and then forced him inside at gunpoint, said Sheriff’s Det. Sgt. Richard Lewis. At least one of the men, who were wearing masks, was armed with a handgun, he said.

Once inside, the suspects held the man and his female companion captive while collecting their valuables, Lewis said. The couple were not injured.

In addition to the rifle and the money, the suspects also grabbed the couple’s bulldog pup before fleeing in a car, Lewis said. French bulldogs have recently been targeted in thefts in Los Angeles and elsewhere because of their high value.

On Friday, deputies were continuing to canvass the neighborhood in search of surveillance cameras that may assist in their investigation.