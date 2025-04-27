Home-invasion robbery and homicide in Woodland Hills leads to 3 arrests, police say

Three men were arrested on suspicion of killing another man during an alleged home-invasion robbery in Woodland Hills, the Los Angeles Police Dept. announced Sunday.

Officers responded to an emergency call shortly before 1 a.m. on Saturday in the 22200 block of De La Osa Street, near Woodland Hills Elementary School, and found Aleksandre Modebadze, 47, with a head injury.

Modebadze was later pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Homicide detectives later determined that the assailants entered Modebadze’s home, assaulted him, held him captive and stole his property, according to a statement issued by LAPD.

Late Saturday, officers arrested three men suspected to be involved in the incident: Paata Kochyashvili, 38; Zaza Otarashvili, 46, and Besiki Khutsishvili, 52, according to the police statement. Each was booked on suspicion of murder and is being held in lieu of $2 million bail, according to jail records.

None of the men could be reached for comment, and it’s unclear if any of them had an attorney.

Police ask for anyone with information about the death to call the LAPD Operation Valley Bureau at 818-374-9550, 1-877-LAPD-24-7 or 1-800-222-TIPS, or to log onto www.lacrimestoppers.org.