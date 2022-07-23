Advertisement
California

6th Street Viaduct closed for hours late Friday after another crash, street takeover

Debris from a car crash on the new 6th Street Viaduct.
(Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times)
By Cindy CarcamoStaff Writer 
A car crash, followed by a street takeover, Friday night were just the latest shenanigans to temporarily close the new 6th Street Viaduct, Los Angeles police said.

The crash occurred about 9:55 p.m., forcing officers to block access to the bridge, LAPD Officer Matthew Cruz said.

The $588-million bridge, connecting downtown to the city’s historic Eastside, opened to traffic two weeks ago and has been plagued by taggers, street racers and vehicle crashes.

After a two-hour closure Friday, an estimated 200 people descended on the bridge for a “street takeover, fireworks and vandalism,” the LAPD’s Central Division reported in a tweet.

Central Division officials tweeted that there would be “maximum enforcement” over the weekend and that vehicles parked on the bridge will be cited or towed. Anyone present at a bridge takeover will be cited, they said.

Meanwhile, city and transit officials are looking at installing cameras, higher fencing and a traffic median on the bridge to stem future problems.

Cindy Carcamo

Cindy Carcamo covers immigration issues for the Los Angeles Times. Previously, she was Arizona bureau chief and a national correspondent for The Times, focusing on border and immigration issues in the Southwest. A Los Angeles native, she has reported in Argentina and Mexico during her time as an Inter American Press Assn. scholar and as a reporter for the Orange County Register. She’s also reported from Guatemala and Honduras where her coverage was part of a team Overseas Press Club Award. She is also the recipient of the French-American Foundation’s 2012 Immigration Journalism Award and was a finalist for the 2012 PEN Center USA Literary Award in Journalism and 2011 Livingston Award.

