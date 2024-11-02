Two hospitalized after being struck by car during illegal Orange County street takeover

It began with an all-too-common, though illegal, street takeover in Orange County.

It ended with two teens hospitalized after being struck by a car, and the suspected driver fleeing the scene.

Hundreds of onlookers, drawn to the scene by social media and WhatsApp advertisements, showed up before 2 a.m. Friday at the intersection of Orangewood Avenue and State College Boulevard in Anaheim to watch cars spin in circles, perform stunts and make lots of noise.

Police were called to the intersection — a few blocks from Angel Stadium, in an area dotted with businesses and apartments — but while en route they received additional reports of injuries.

When officers from the Anaheim Police Department arrived, they learned that a black Dodge Charger had spun out of control into the crowd, hitting two 19-year-old onlookers.

“When police got there around 2 a.m., most of the crowd had dispersed but they saw the two pedestrians who were struck,” said Sgt. Matt Sutter. “Both officers and paramedics provided medical aid and the men were taken to the nearest hospital.”

Sutter said the men, who are still hospitalized, have “broken bones, lacerations and abrasions” but are in stable condition.

The driver of the Charger, Sutter said, was not at the scene and the car was impounded.

“We are looking into who is responsible and who is at fault,” Sutter said.

Sutter said street takeovers in the area are “not unusual,” though he cautioned they are illegal and dangerous.

Takeovers in Southern California, including in Los Angeles and Orange counties, increased in 2020 during pandemic-related business and school closures. They decreased as COVID-era shutdowns loosened but still pop up periodically.

Some of the sideshows, as they are also called, have been deadly and destructive. This summer, one in downtown Los Angeles ended with two sedans in flames at West 18th and Main streets.

The issue has prompted the L.A. City Council to target certain areas with speed bump installations, including 20 popular street takeover spots.