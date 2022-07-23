Advertisement
Share
California

One killed, another injured when small plane crashes in San Diego County

The crash occurred just before 2 p.m. south of the Fallbrook Airpark.

By Greg Moran
San Diego Union-Tribune
Share
FALLBROOK, Calif. — 

One person died and another was seriously injured when a single-engine plane crashed at a plant nursery in the San Diego County community of Fallbrook on Saturday afternoon, officials said.

The crash occurred on Olive Hill Road just west of South Mission Road, according to Capt. John Choi of the North County Fire Protection District. The district reported the crash on Twitter at 1:52 p.m.

There were two people aboard the plane. A passenger died and the pilot suffered serious injuries and was taken to Palomar Medical Center, Choi said. No other information on either person was immediately available.

The site of the crash is listed as a plant nursery. No one answered when the business was called.

The location is less than a mile south of the county-owned Fallbrook Airpark. Choi had no information on where the flight originated or where it was going.

Advertisement

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.

Updates

4:12 p.m. July 23, 2022: This story was updated and the headline changed to report one person had died and another was injured.

California
Greg Moran

Greg Moran is a reporter covering criminal justice and legal affairs issues on the Public Safety team. He has worked for the Union-Tribune since 1991. He covered state, federal and appellate courts for 17 years. He has also been an investigative reporter on The Watchdog team and a reporter on the enterprise reporting team. He is a graduate of Carleton College and previously worked at newspapers in Minnesota and New York.

Subscribers Are Reading

Advertisement