One killed, another injured when small plane crashes in San Diego County

One person died and another was seriously injured when a single-engine plane crashed at a plant nursery in the San Diego County community of Fallbrook on Saturday afternoon, officials said.

The crash occurred on Olive Hill Road just west of South Mission Road, according to Capt. John Choi of the North County Fire Protection District. The district reported the crash on Twitter at 1:52 p.m.

There were two people aboard the plane. A passenger died and the pilot suffered serious injuries and was taken to Palomar Medical Center, Choi said. No other information on either person was immediately available.

The site of the crash is listed as a plant nursery. No one answered when the business was called.

The location is less than a mile south of the county-owned Fallbrook Airpark. Choi had no information on where the flight originated or where it was going.

@NorthCountyFire is on scene of a plane crash in a nursery located at 2575 Olive Hill Road in Fallbrook. This is not on Mission Road.#OliveIC pic.twitter.com/Y5xZtVHvPK — North County Fire Protection District (@NorthCountyFire) July 23, 2022

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.