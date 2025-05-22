Small plane crashes into San Diego neighborhood, setting home and cars on fire

A small plane crashed into a San Diego neighborhood during foggy weather early Thursday, setting about 15 homes on fire and prompting evacuations along several blocks, authorities said.

“We have jet fuel all over the place,” Assistant Fire Department Chief Dan Eddy said during a news conference. “Our main goal is to search all these homes and get everybody out right now.”

He said “there is a direct hit to multiple homes” in the Murphy Canyon neighborhood.

At a press conference, Eddy described the area as military housing. He said that so far, nobody had been transported to a hospital and it was unclear if there were any injuries.

Eddy said crews were searching for the pilot and anyone else who may have been on board the aircraft.

Eddy said it was very foggy at the time the private plane crashed. “You could barely see in front of you,” he said.

The Federal Aviation Administration says the Cessna 550 aircraft crashed near the Montgomery-Gibbs Executive Airport.

“The number of people on board is unknown at this time,” the FAA said in a statement.

The plane can carry six to eight people.

