Soccer player dies two weeks after on-field brawl in Oxnard

By Christian MartinezStaff Writer 
A 29-year-old soccer player died Monday, more than two weeks after he was injured in an on-field fight at Oxnard High School, police said.

Misael Sanchez of Port Hueneme was hospitalized after the large fight on the morning of July 10. An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday.

The brawl involved players from both teams as well as some spectators, Oxnard police said in a release.

Shortly after the fight, police arrested a 46-year-old man on suspicion of felony battery, the Ventura County Star reported.

Investigators said anybody who witnessed the fight or recorded video should contact Det. Carey Everhart at (805) 486-6228 or carey.everhart@oxnardpd.org, or Det. Jaime Miranda at (805) 385-7547 or jaime.miranda@oxnardpd.org.

Christian Martinez

