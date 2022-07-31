Advertisement
California

Hollywood Farmers Market closed; LAPD in standoff with person throwing items

By Adam ElmahrekStaff Writer 
The Hollywood Farmers Market was closed Sunday as Los Angeles police dealt with someone throwing objects from an apartment, where they were possibly barricaded in.

There were no immediate reports of injuries, but police were turning away customers to the market as they deal with the standoff.

The Hollywood Farmers Market said its vendors and staff were safe. Police said the standoff was taking place on the 1600 block of Cosmo Street.

“We’re glad our staff and vendors are OK,” the market said on Facebook. “If you need access to fresh food and produce and can travel, please visit our sibling market Atwater Village Farmers’ Market.”

Adam Elmahrek

Adam Elmahrek is an award-winning investigative reporter for the Los Angeles Times who specializes in corruption. He started his journalism career in 2010 at the nonprofit news website Voice of OC, where he broke stories exposing misconduct in local government.

