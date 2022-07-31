California

Photos: The McKinney fire rages along the Northern California border

A truck drives on a smoky highway as wildfire burns a ridge nearby.
A fire truck drives Saturday along Highway 96 as the McKinney fire burns in Klamath National Forest.
(Noah Berger / Associated Press)
Share
By Times Photography Wire Services
Share

The McKinney fire is burning through heavy, drought-stressed timber in steep terrain in the Klamath National Forest west of Yreka, said Caroline Quintanilla, a spokesperson for the U.S. Forest Service.

It’s shaping up to be the most dangerous fire so far this season in California, threatening multiple communities. The U.S. Forest Service estimated the fire had grown to 51,468 acres as of Sunday morning with 0% containment.

A woman stands near a house as wildfire burns a nearby ridge.
Angela Crawford watches the McKinney fire from her home in Klamath National Forest on Saturday.
(Noah Berger / Associated Press)
A man and his dog run to a truck near a wildfire.
A man runs to a truck as the McKinney fire burns in Klamath National Forest on Saturday.
(Noah Berger / Associated Press)
Trees go up in flames from a wildfire
Flames from the McKinney fire consume trees Saturday along Highway 96 in Klamath National Forest.
(Noah Berger / Associated Press)
Advertisement

A horse looks up from grazing with smoke in the background.
A horse grazes in a pasture as the McKinney fire burns Saturday in Klamath National Forest.
(Noah Berger / Associated Press)
Homes, cars and trees are charred in a smoky landscape.
Charred homes and vehicles are left from the McKinney fire in Klamath National Forest.
(Noah Berger / Associated Press)
A woman outside a house framed by a burning ridge nearby.
Angela Crawford planned Saturday to stay with her husband and defend their home from the McKinney fire.
(Noah Berger / Associated Press)

California
Times Photography Wire Services

The Los Angeles Times contracts with national and international photography services to bring readers the best and latest news images available.

More From the Los Angeles Times