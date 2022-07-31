Photos: The McKinney fire rages along the Northern California border

The McKinney fire is burning through heavy, drought-stressed timber in steep terrain in the Klamath National Forest west of Yreka, said Caroline Quintanilla, a spokesperson for the U.S. Forest Service.

It’s shaping up to be the most dangerous fire so far this season in California, threatening multiple communities. The U.S. Forest Service estimated the fire had grown to 51,468 acres as of Sunday morning with 0% containment.

Angela Crawford watches the McKinney fire from her home in Klamath National Forest on Saturday. (Noah Berger / Associated Press)

A man runs to a truck as the McKinney fire burns in Klamath National Forest on Saturday. (Noah Berger / Associated Press)

Flames from the McKinney fire consume trees Saturday along Highway 96 in Klamath National Forest. (Noah Berger / Associated Press)

A horse grazes in a pasture as the McKinney fire burns Saturday in Klamath National Forest. (Noah Berger / Associated Press)

Charred homes and vehicles are left from the McKinney fire in Klamath National Forest. (Noah Berger / Associated Press)