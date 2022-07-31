Photos: The McKinney fire rages along the Northern California border

Share
The McKinney fire is burning through heavy, drought-stressed timber in steep terrain in the Klamath National Forest west of Yreka, said Caroline Quintanilla, a spokesperson for the U.S. Forest Service.
It’s shaping up to be the most dangerous fire so far this season in California, threatening multiple communities. The U.S. Forest Service estimated the fire had grown to 51,468 acres as of Sunday morning with 0% containment.
