Cal State Long Beach faculty back professor who says he was racially profiled by campus police

More than 100 Cal State Long Beach faculty members have signed a letter in support of a professor at the university who accused campus police of racial profiling.

Steven Osuna, an associate professor of sociology who is Latino, accused campus police of racial discrimination after an officer refused to unlock his office door when he accidentally locked himself out. The faculty members’ letter of support was in response to a complaint to CSU trustees from the Statewide University Police Assn., the union that represents campus police, which had accused Osuna of dishonesty.

“The Statewide University Police Association (SUPA) is saying I should be investigated for ‘dishonesty and malicious intent’ for speaking up against racial profiling,” Osuna tweeted. “This is clear intimidation and an attempt to silence my union and I.”

The university’s policy states that campus doors will be unlocked for faculty and staff who provide positive identification, such as a campus staff or faculty ID card, have permission to go into the area and express a need for the door to be unlocked.

According to a letter dated Aug. 1, faculty members questioned how Osuna was treated by police and how the university policy was enforced. They noted that some white faculty members had shared stories of how officers had opened their office doors, sometimes without asking for ID or having them call their dean.

“The systemic context of the treatment to which Dr. Osuna was subjected at the hands of the CSULB University Police Department is not an anomaly nor should it be dismissed as a matter of policy or administrative procedure,” they wrote. “Policies and their implementation, after all, are complicit in fostering systemic inequality and racism.”

Osuna said he was in his office on May 25 getting ready for an online workshop for the Sociology Club at Long Beach Community College and walked out to use the bathroom, forgetting his keys, cellphone and ID, according to a statement from the California Faculty Assn.

Osuna alerted university police, who sent an officer to meet him, he said. When asked for identification, Osuna explained that he didn’t have his faculty ID but could provide his ID number. Osuna was told to contact his dean but said he didn’t have the dean’s phone number or his phone. He told the officer he could find his profile online.

The officer then called his supervisor, who told the officer not to unlock the door. In the call to his supervisor, the officer referred to Osuna as staff instead of faculty. Osuna then said to the officer that if he were white, they wouldn’t have doubted that he’s a faculty member.

One of Osuna’s colleagues was heading to campus to also participate in the workshop and was able to let Osuna inside his office. But Osuna was more than 20 minutes late to his workshop, he said.

SUPA has also released body camera footage of the incident, confirming that the officer asked Osuna for identification but Osuna replied that he had left everything in his office.

“If I were a white professor, you would be fine with this,” Osuna said in the video.

In the letter, several of Osuna’s colleagues wrote that they had accidentally locked themselves out of their offices over the years, but that they had been let in by campus police without issue.

“I’ve taught at CSULB for sixteen years, and if leaving one’s keys or wallet in the office were a sport, I’d be a top contender. I’ve done this at least a half dozen times,” wrote Ron Loewe, professor of anthropology at the school. “In all the years I’ve taught here, I’ve never been told about a campus policy prohibiting an officer from unlocking a faculty office or requiring us to show an ID. Nor have I been asked to call the dean.”