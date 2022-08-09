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We’re launching a mental health newsletter driven by reader questions

Graphic of six multicolored circles and the words "Group Therapy" on a black background.
(Jim Cooke / Los Angeles Times)
By Laura NewberryStaff Writer 

Life has become more stressful for pretty much everyone these days. There’s the pandemic, climate change, political discord and inflation … all of that and more. It’s a lot. And we could all use some extra support.

Every week in our new Group Therapy newsletter, we’ll be answering questions sent in by you, our readers, about what’s been weighing on your hearts and minds. For example, when will psychedelic-assisted therapy be more accessible to the general public? What is the latest research on the gut-brain connection? Do the seemingly smaller, more ambiguous losses you’ve experienced during the pandemic also matter?

This newsletter is for anyone who’s ever stayed up late scouring Google for advice on how to feel better, and why you react the way you do to all the turmoil and unpredictability in the world and in your life.

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We’re safer than an algorithm to ask your most pressing questions, and we promise to provide quality answers from top experts in mental health, including psychologists, therapists and researchers. We’ll always gather diverse opinions, and plenty of context: the historical, social and intersectional. We’ll also create opportunities for you to connect and be in dialogue with one other about what we’re learning. Mental health is complex, and there are so many interesting and varied ways to approach the issues we’re facing.

This is a corner of the web where we hope you can take a deep breath, learn something new about yourself, and be reminded that you’re never alone. Whatever it is you’re dealing with, we promise — you’re in good company.

We hope you’ll join us for our launch on Aug. 30. Sign up below or on our newsletters page, and send us your questions here.

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Updates

1:56 p.m. Aug. 22, 2022: This article has been updated to note the newsletter will have an Aug. 30 launch date.
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Laura Newberry

Laura Newberry is a former reporter with the lifestyle section at the Los Angeles Times. She wrote Group Therapy, a weekly newsletter that answers readers’ questions about mental health. She previously worked on The Times’ education team and was a staff reporter at both the Reading Eagle in Eastern Pennsylvania and MassLive in Western Massachusetts. She graduated from UC Berkeley’s Graduate School of Journalism and also has a master’s degree in social work from the University of Central Florida.

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