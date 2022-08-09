Audience member charges toward L.A. City Council, causing meeting to erupt in chaos

A Los Angeles City Council meeting erupted into chaos on Tuesday, with a public speaker climbing over a bench and charging toward Council President Nury Martinez, prompting police to fill the council floor to apprehend that person.

Officers tackled a second member of the public on the council floor moments later, while activists screamed at police and at least one audience member attempted to spray water from a bottle on officers.

Martinez abruptly recessed the meeting, leaving dozens of activists in the room chanting “Abolish 41.18!” — a reference to the city law prohibiting homeless encampments at libraries, freeway overpasses and other locations. Shortly after 11 a.m., an LAPD captain declared an unlawful assembly within the chamber, prompting scores of protesters to file out.

“I’ve never seen anything like this — ever,” Councilman Joe Buscaino said after the room had cleared.

Around 11:45 a.m., the council reconvened. Martinez said the incident brought the city “one step closer” to the type of behavior that occurred in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 6, 2021, when protesters stormed the U.S. Capitol.

“We cannot legislate in fear,” Martinez said. “I certainly won’t.”

The skirmish broke out during the meeting’s public comment period, when a majority of speakers denounced the council’s proposal to ban encampments next to public and private schools. The council voted in favor of that measure last week, but because the tally was not unanimous, the proposal required a second vote.

Once the ordinance goes into effect, people will be prohibited from sitting, sleeping, lying on or storing property within 500 feet of every public and private school, not just the few dozen selected by the council over the last year. The law will place restrictions on encampments near daycare centers.

At least one person at the meeting was arrested and taken to a nearby police station, LAPD Officer Annie Hernandez said.

This is a developing story and will be updated.