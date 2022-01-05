Jan. 6: By the numbers

It’s been a year since the world watched angry Donald Trump supporters, some armed with Molotov cocktails and dressed in tactical gear, storm the nation’s Capitol and violently clash with police. Spurred on by then-President Trump, rioters had traveled from far and wide to stop Congress from certifying the results of the 2020 presidential election.

Hundreds involved in the siege have been arrested, but many remain at large as officials piece together what happened on Jan. 6, 2021.

Here are some notable facts about the insurrection and its fallout: