L.A. teachers union demands withdrawal of extra school days in first clash under Carvalho

In its first conflict under Los Angeles schools chief Alberto Carvalho, the teachers union has filed a complaint alleging that the district acted illegally in adding four additional days to the upcoming school year and is demanding that the optional days be rescinded.

The extended school year has emerged as a centerpiece for academic recovery and the pushback from the union represents a significant public dispute between the new administration and the union. Carvalho became superintendent in February.

The extra school days are optional both for teachers and students and would be scheduled at critical points in the school year — at the 10-week semester mark and before final grades are due, for example. Classes will not meet in the regular format during these days and schools will have to customize how best to use the day to help students. Schools must determine who wants to attend and who wants to teach and develop a plan to make the best use of the added instructional time.

Even though the extra days are optional, the district was required under state law to go to the bargaining table before approving them but failed to do so, the union asserts in the complaint.

“Educators are the ones in the classroom day to day, not Supt. Carvalho, yet they are being left out of conversations on how to most effectively invest in student learning,” said Cecily Myart-Cruz, president of United Teachers Los Angeles, in a statement. “Instead, the district has chosen to make hasty decisions that will have more negative consequences for both educators and students.”

The district defended the process under which the extra days were approved.

“Los Angeles Unified has, and continues to, meet with UTLA to discuss work and academic calendars,” the district said in a statement. “UTLA has recently filed an Unfair Practice Charge regarding purely optional days which afford teachers the opportunity to work with small groups of students who may need additional instruction.Additional pay will be offered to teachers choosing to participate. The District looks forward to further discussions with UTLA on this and other topics as we work together for the school communities we serve.”

The complaint was filed Monday, according to the union, which announced the legal action Tuesday.

The Board of Education approved the extended school year in April. The action included the addition of three paid training days for teachers.

The union contends the money set aside for the longer school year, estimated at $122 million, would have been better spent on other strategies.

“These funds could be better spent on programs proven to positively impact student learning including establishing smaller class sizes, hiring more counselors, psychiatric social workers and school psychologists and investing in teacher development,” the union’s statement said.

Union members are currently working under terms of a contract that expired at the end of June. The union is seeking, among other things, a 10% salary increase for each of the next two school years, starting with this fall.

During the first back-to-school address of his administration, Carvalho said that all employees deserved higher compensation, but he did not go into specifics.

District officials have said they wanted to negotiate over a new and full labor agreement with teachers over the summer, but the union negotiating team was not available during that period. The district has committed — to all employee unions — that it would maintain the current level of health benefits.

The filing of the complaint would not prevent the nation’s second-largest school system from carrying out its schedule as intended — pending an adverse future ruling.

The complaint was filed with the California Public Employment Relations Board, which would investigate the allegations. The union wants the labor board to compel L.A. Unified to “immediately withdraw its four accelerated days and return to the status quo. That remedy would enable LAUSD to finally bargain in good faith over the amount and distribution of employee work days (voluntary and mandatory) and other consequential terms and conditions of employment before implementation.”