Downey police arrest third suspect in fatal shooting of off-duty Monterey Park officer

Authorities arrested a third suspect in this week’s fatal shooting of an off-duty Monterey Park police officer in Downey, police confirmed Friday night.

Gerardo Magallanes, 18, of San Pedro was taken into custody in connection with the killing of Officer Gardiel Solorio, according to the Downey Police Department.

Magallanes was booked into Downey jail at 3:14 a.m. Friday, records show. He is being held on $2-million bail.

His initial court appearance is set for Tuesday morning in Downey Municipal Court, jail records show. Information on what charges may be filed against Magallanes was not available Friday night.

An officer consoles the family of Monterey Park Police Officer Gardiel Solorio during a news conference at the Hall of Justice on Wednesday in downtown Los Angeles. (Dania Maxwell / Los Angeles Times)

Los Angeles County Dist. Atty. George Gascón announced the arrests of the first two suspects — 20-year-old Carlos Delcid and an unnamed 17-year-old — during a Wednesday news conference.

Delcid was arrested Tuesday evening by Downey police and booked into jail Wednesday afternoon.

He was charged with murder and a special circumstance allegation that the murder was committed during a robbery, attempted robbery and possession of a firearm by a felon, prosecutors said.

Court records show he was on formal probation for burglary and domestic violence.

Monday’s killing of the rookie police officer appeared to be an attempted robbery during which the suspect got out of his car and confronted Solorio, 26, in a Downey parking lot, Gascón said.

“Officer Solorio attempted to flee by backing up his vehicle and the suspect fired multiple times,” Gascón said. “The gunman then jumped back into a getaway car driven by a juvenile and fled the scene.”

The suspect allegedly shot Solorio five times at close range, the district attorney’s office said in a news release.

Given the specifics of the crime, prosecutors decided it warranted a special circumstances murder charge for Delcid.

“We will be seeking life without the possibility of parole,” Gascón said.

Under California law, prosecutors may seek the death penalty in murder cases with special circumstances. Gascón opposes the death penalty but has rarely sought life without parole in murder cases.