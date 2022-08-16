Firefighters battle blaze at vacant Exposition Park laundromat

Firefighters are battling a fire that broke out Tuesday night in a vacant laundromat in Exposition Park.

Crews had taken up a defensive attack on the blaze near Normandie Avenue and Exposition Boulevard, according to a 7:53 p.m. alert from the Los Angeles Fire Department.

There were 40 personnel assigned to the blaze, said Nicholas Prange, an LAFD spokesperson. Firefighters have taken up a defensive position to protect a nearby home, Prange said.

In a photo posted to Twitter by a passing motorist, flames and heavy, black smoke can be seen pouring from the building.