Nearly 100 firefighters battle large fire burning at downtown Los Angeles commercial building

A fierce fire was burning in a commercial building in downtown Los Angeles on Thursday afternoon. Officials said the blaze had reached “major emergency status” with more than 88 firefighters on scene.

Heavy smoke was billowing across the sky from the structure. The fire was on the city block bounded by South Los Angeles Street, East 4th Street, Wall Street and Winston Street.

“Due to heavy storage load, firefighters were not able to reach the seat of the fire,” the Los Angeles Fire Department said. “Additional resources are en route. Residents are advised to avoid the area.”

The fire was reported shortly after 1 p.m. in the 200 block of Winston Street in a row of commercial units, firefighters said.