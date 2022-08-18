Firefighters continue battling Six Rivers fire in Northern California

Firefighters are continuing to battle a 26,000-acre wildfire in Northern California that has been raging for nearly two weeks.

The Six Rivers fire raging in Humboldt and Trinity counties was 33% contained as of Thursday morning, with the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection saying that more than 2,000 people are assigned to managing it.

Firefighters have steadily contained more of the fire. There was little fire activity over Wednesday night into Thursday, with crews quickly containing the one area of fire spotting outside of firefighters’ “control lines.”

“We’re feeling cautiously optimistic,” said Bob Poole, a fire information officer for California Interagency Incident Management Team 11.

Poole said that strategic operations to contain the fire have been successful in the last five days. The fire, which started as 11 separate fires caused by numerous lightning strikes, is now basically two larger fires, Poole said.

Potentially stormy weather Thursday could cause “erratic winds” that could add fuel to the fire, officials said.

The fire has caused two injuries and destroyed a single structure, according to authorities.