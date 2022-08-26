Patricia Guerrero confirmed as California’s next chief justice, will go before voters

California Supreme Court Justice Patricia Guerrero won confirmation to serve as the court’s next chief justice Friday, following a hearing where fellow justices and other legal colleagues praised her as uniquely qualified to lead the state’s judicial branch.

The confirmation means Guerrero will appear on the November ballot statewide and will take over as the court’s first Latina chief justice in January if approved by voters.

“I’m honored to be living in a state where a little girl who grew up in the Imperial Valley and raised by immigrant parents from Mexico could grow up, follow her dreams and become the first Latina associate justice on the California Supreme Court,” Guerrero said in brief comments following her confirmation. “There has never been a Latino or a Latina to serve as chief justice until now. I am proud to be the first, and I look forward to the second, third and the fourth.”

Guerrero was nominated to the chief position by Gov. Gavin Newsom earlier this month, after current Chief Justice Tani Cantil-Sakauye announced she would not be seeking a second term.

On Friday, Cantil-Sakauye voted to confirm Guerrero’s appointment to replace her. So did the two other members of the state’s Commission on Judicial Appointments: California Atty. Gen. Rob Bonta and presiding California Court of Appeals Justice Manuel Ramirez.

Cantil-Sakauye called the confirmation “preordained” and the hearing a “joyous” one, praising Guerrero as well qualified not only to lead the court, but also to serve as the top administrator of the judicial branch.

“Gov. Newsom has made an inspired choice,” Cantil-Sakauye said.

The Commission on Judicial Nominees Evaluation, a body that reviews judicial candidates, had found Guerrero to be “exceptionally well qualified” to take over as chief, which means it determined she “possesses qualities and attributes of remarkable or extraordinary superiority that enable her to perform the appellate judicial function with distinction.”

Speakers at Friday’s hearing, including a former partner of Guerrero’s from her time in private practice and fellow Associate Justice Martin Jenkins, sang Guerrero’s praises as well — focusing in large part on her leadership experience.

Guerrero, 50, will be the only official candidate listed for the chief position on the November ballot, though voters could write in another name.

Newsom appointed Guerrero to the court as an associate justice in February, and she was confirmed in March.

This article will be updated.