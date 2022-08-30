Advertisement
California

California Rep. Eric Swalwell says caller threatened to kill him with assault rifle

A man in a blue jacket stands before a microphone.
Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-Dublin) in 2019.
(Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times)
By Christian MartinezStaff Writer 
Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-Dublin) said Tuesday that a man called his office and threatened to show up with an assault rifle to kill the congressman.

The man asked a Swalwell staffer about the congressman’s location and said he wanted to speak with him, according to a message detailing the call that Swalwell posted to Twitter.

The caller, who said he was a gay man, “went on a rant regarding gay issues” and “used the F slur several times,” according to the message.

“Mentioned he has guns and wants to ‘f— him up,’” the message said.

WASHINGTON, DC - AUGUST 23: Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA), center, tosses a ball with children Nelson, 5, left, and Kathryn, 3, right, as wife Brittany Watts, and their youngest, Hank, 9 months, look on in the backyard of their home on Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022 in Washington, DC. Rep. Swalwell has spent the last two years advocating for a compromise to give people a chance to pay their student loan debt back: keep the debt, but forgive the interest. (Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times)

Politics

For many with student loans, the interest hurts the most. This congressman would know

Rep. Eric Swalwell of the Bay Area has spent years pushing legislation to forgive student loan interest and set rates to zero.

Swalwell, an outspoken opponent of former President Trump, has publicly detailed violent threats in the past, often blaming them on Trump and his Republican Party allies, including House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Bakersfield).

“I hesitate to share this but how else do I tell you we are in violent times, & the architects are Trump & McCarthy,” Swalwell tweeted Tuesday. “Bloodshed is coming.”

On Friday, Swalwell posted a recording of a call in which a man said the congressman would be “one of a dozen people who’s going to have your head on a stick.”

“This is Trump & McCarthy’s MAGA-GOP,” Swalwell wrote. “They don’t condemn the violence because they want the violence.”

U.S. Rep. Norma Torres, D-Calif., attends a news conference with a U.S. delegation, including House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, at the air force base in Guatemala City, Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019. The U.S. congressional delegation is seeking to explore the causes of immigration amid a crisis of migrants on the southern U.S. border. (AP Photo/Oliver de Ros)

Politics

Threats against members of Congress are skyrocketing. It’s changing the job

In a year that kicked off with the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, threats against Congress members are soaring: 4,135 in just the first three months.

On Aug. 15, Swalwell posted that “death threats from MAGA-world are flooding our office,” describing an incident in which a caller said he would kick down the congressman’s door and have federal agents put a gun to his head and raid his home.

“This one was made to a college intern who is working our phones,” Swalwell said.

Christian Martinez

Christian Martinez is a Metro reporter covering breaking news at the Los Angeles Times. He previously wrote for the USA Today network of newspapers including the Ventura County Star, where he covered the Thomas and Woolsey wildfires and the Borderline mass shooting, the Spectrum & Daily News in Utah and the Lansing State Journal in Michigan. He was born and raised in Southern California and attended Saint Mary’s College of California.

