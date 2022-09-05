Officials plead with Californians to reduce energy use or face blackouts

With California moving into the worst phase of a historic heat wave, authorities Monday issued their most urgent call yet to residents to reduce energy use voluntarily or face the prospect of rolling blackouts.

“We need two to three times as much conservation as we’ve been experiencing to keep the power on with these historically high temperatures and demand,” warned Elliot Mainzer, the chief executive of the California Independent System Operator (ISO), which runs the state’s power grid, at a morning news conference.

The already scorching temperatures are expected to climb as high as 115 degrees in many parts of the state Monday, including in inland areas of Los Angeles. Records in Fresno, Merced and other parts of the Central Valley probably will be broken Monday afternoon, only to be shattered again Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service.

In response to a Flex Alert first issued Wednesday, Californians have lowered energy use by about 2%. But Mainzer said two to three times that is necessary given the forecast temperatures.

“Blackouts, rotating outages are a possibility today and some of the efforts of consumers to really lean in and take these actions after 4 p.m. today are absolutely essential,” he said.

Key to avoiding blackouts Monday and Tuesday, officials said, is reducing energy use in the hours of greatest consumption: Late afternoon and evening. In response to what officials said was an unprecedented demand for power, the Flex Alert period was extended for an extra hour for Monday and Tuesday to cover from 4 until 10 p.m.

“This is not about being hot all day,” said Alice Reynolds, president of the California Public Utility Commission. She encouraged Californians to “precool” their homes by cranking air conditioning low in the morning and then raising thermostats to 78 degrees in the late afternoon.

In addition to monitoring their thermostats, residents are asked to avoid using appliances and turn off unnecessary lights. Southern California Edison asked its users to consider charging phones, laptops and electric vehicles before 4 p.m., according to an email to customers.

“We are in an extraordinary event,” said California Energy Commissioner Siva Gunda. He said Tuesday’s anticipated demand from the grid — 51,000 megawatts — “would be the highest in September that we’ve ever seen.”

To bolster its own power supply, California is importing energy from utility companies in the Pacific Northwest, which has been spared the heat wave.

The dangerous heat will begin ebbing Wednesday, but it is expected to remain dangerously high until the weekend.

“We’re going to continue to see a long duration heat wave across the state through this week, and that’s going to bring widespread heat impacts or what you’ll commonly hear is high to very high heat risk,” said NWS meteorologist Sarah Rogowski.

Though many gatherings are scheduled for Labor Day, public health officials said families and organizations should consider rescheduling or canceling outdoor activities.

“It’s not over, we have a few more days. It’s going to be tough,” said Dr. Tomas Aragon, the state public health officer.

In L.A., residents flocked to shopping malls, cooling centers and the coasts, where temperatures also hovered in the 90s.

At the Mid Valley Senior Center in Panorama City, about a dozen elderly women sat chatting, drinking coffee and playing Lotería in the cool air conditioning of the gym Monday morning. A large fan blowing in the corner added to the relief from outside’s scorching heat.

“Good morning!” newcomers called out in Spanish as they strolled in with bags of snacks and water bottles. Staff said roughly 10 people came Saturday and Sunday each, with the majority being older individuals and people from the homeless community.

The heat and bone-dry conditions posed a challenge for fire crews across California. The California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection had more than 4,000 firefighters working on 14 large fires throughout the state.

Just before noon, a blaze sprang up in a rural area east of the San Diego County town of Ramona.

It quickly spread to 50 acres in the Witch Creek community, prompting the evacuation of people and livestock from a corridor along Highway 78. About 150 firefighters largely put down the blaze.

But a wind-driven ember ignited another fire outside the perimeter, and, by mid-afternoon, helicopters were dropping water on the spot in an attempt to quell the flames.