2 arrested in burglary at Rep. Karen Bass’ L.A. home, LAPD says

Two people are in custody in connection with the burglary of Rep. Karen Bass’ Baldwin Vista home, an LAPD spokesperson said Wednesday.

Two handguns belonging to Bass were stolen Friday night, the Los Angeles mayoral candidate said in a statement. Cash, electronics and other valuables at her house weren’t taken, Bass said.

Bass told KTTV Channel 11’s Elex Michaelson on Wednesday that she came home to find her house in disarray. KTTV first reported that two suspects were in custody.

Bass said she had the guns for protection. She said they were registered and stored in a lockbox that was “stashed” in a closet.

The Times previously reported that the container was a Brink’s lockbox.

At a debate earlier this year, Bass was asked to rate — on a scale of 1 to 10 — how safe she feels walking around her neighborhood.

“I do feel safe. I would say a 10,” Bass said. “I feel safe, but I do understand that a lot of people around the city do not feel safe, and I respect that.”

Bass told KTTV on Wednesday that she “did feel safe, until my safety was shattered.”

LAPD beefed up its presence in the neighborhood after the burglary. A police cruiser was seen parked outside Bass’ home on Sunday.

The Baldwin Vista neighborhood has numerous signs informing visitors that the area has 24-hour surveillance.

Rick Caruso, Bass’ rival in the L.A. mayoral race, expressed sympathy for Bass at a campaign event on Tuesday.

“It’s unfortunate when anybody’s house is broken into,” Caruso said. “It’s such a violation, and you feel shaken by that.”

Caruso added that crime is “happening way too much in the city of Los Angeles, and we need to fix that. We need to prevent crime and reduce crime in the city. So I’m sorry it happened to her.”

The developer said that he personally doesn’t have a handgun, adding that he wasn’t making a statement on guns. “But I would never want them around my home,” he said.

LAPD Capt. Kelly Muniz said she had no additional details about the suspects in custody.

Times staff writer Libor Jany contributed to this report.