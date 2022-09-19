Advertisement
Do you have long COVID in California? Tell us about it

By Sandhya Kambhampati
Marissa Evans
Thousands of Californians are facing long COVID as the pandemic continues.

In a state that is still experiencing waves of COVID cases and has some of the highest rents in the country and a complex web of health agencies and programs, the future for long COVID patients is unknown.

The Los Angeles Times is working on a series of stories to understand the experiences of long haul COVID-19 patients and their caregivers and how they’re navigating the medical, financial, mental and emotional challenges of the illness in California. Our aim for the series is to look at the healthcare providers, advocacy groups and others who — for better and for worse — are involved.

You can contact The Times below and a reporter will get in touch. If you prefer to share an anonymous tip, you can do so here.

Sandhya Kambhampati

Sandhya Kambhampati is a data reporter on the Los Angeles Times Data Desk, where she covers the demographics and diversity of California and the nation. She previously worked at the Chronicle of Higher Education, Correctiv and ProPublica Illinois. Send her tips at sandhya@latimes.com or at (323) 640-6424.

Marissa Evans

Marissa Evans covers healthcare and communities of color in California for the Los Angeles Times. Before joining The Times in 2021, she worked for the Star Tribune in Minneapolis. She also previously reported for the Texas Tribune, CQ Roll Call and Kaiser Health News. Evans graduated from Marquette University with a degree in journalism.

