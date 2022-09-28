Disneyland sells Pirates of the Caribbean souvenirs for $6,500 apiece

Disneyland fanatics now have the chance to own a piece of the park’s iconic Pirates of the Caribbean ride — for the price of $6,500.

Rhonda Wood, a Disneyland Resort urban forester and a park employee for 25 years, came up with the idea of turning end-of-life trees that need to be cut down at the resort into keepsakes, according to a statement from Disneyland.

One of those souvenirs is the limited-edition Pirates of the Caribbean Heritage Timeline, which is being sold at the park’s Disneyana store and was crafted from two trees that once stood at the entrance to the Pirates of the Caribbean ride and were cut down in the ride’s most recent renovation. There are only 45 of the souvenirs available.