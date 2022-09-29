Advertisement
California

Gavin Escobar, former Dallas Cowboys player, killed in Riverside rock climbing accident

By Robert J. LopezStaff Writer 
A former tight end with the Dallas Cowboys was one of two hikers killed while rock climbing in Riverside County, authorities said Thursday.

Gavin Escobar, 31, and Chelsea Walsh, 33, both of Huntington Beach, died Wednesday afternoon in Tahquitz Rock near Idyllwild, the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department said.

Escobar was a Long Beach firefighter who previously played with the Cowboys, the department said.

Escobar played four seasons with the Cowboys and also played with the Baltimore Ravens and Miami Dolphins. He played college football at San Diego State University.

Escobar is survived by his wife and two young children, fire officials said.

Officials indicated that the victims died while climbing a “rockface,” but no other details were available.

