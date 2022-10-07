Advertisement
Share
California

Did you stop your home search because of rising mortgage rates? We want to hear from you.

For sale sign outside a home.
A for-sale sign outside a home in Glendale in 2020.
(Raul Roa / Times Community Newspapers)
By Andrew KhouriStaff Writer 
Share

The Southern California housing market is in the midst of a sharp slowdown.

Home sales are plunging and prices are starting to decline as well.

The culprit? Mortgage rates have more than doubled in the last year, causing many prospective home buyers to call it quits.

Advertisement

If you were looking to buy a home but stopped your search because of rising rates, The Times would like to speak with you.

Please fill out the form below and you might hear from a reporter.

CaliforniaHousing & HomelessnessReal Estate
Andrew Khouri

Andrew Khouri covers the housing market for the Los Angeles Times. Before coming to The Times he wrote about commercial real estate for the San Fernando Valley Business Journal. He holds a master’s degree in journalism from the University of Southern California’s Annenberg School for Communication and Journalism and graduated from the University of San Diego with a degree in history.

Subscribers Are Reading

Advertisement