Carjacking victim killed after being dragged under his vehicle in South L.A. is identified

A man who was killed when he was dragged underneath his SUV for more than two miles after he was carjacked in South Los Angeles last week has been identified, authorities said.

Larry Walker, 63, of La Habra, died of multiple blunt force trauma injuries in Thursday’s incident, according to the Los Angeles County coroner’s office. His death was listed as a homicide.

The incident began about 5 p.m. when detectives saw a murder suspect, later identified as Joshua Reneau, in the 5900 block of 7th Avenue, just north of Inglewood, Los Angeles police said. Reneau was wanted as a suspect in two shootings, including one fatal, in July in the West Valley.

Reneau got into the backseat of a Toyota Prius and officers were unable to stop the car as the driver sped away. The Prius crashed near Florence and Haas avenues in Inglewood after a short chase, police said. The Prius driver was later identified as Jamal Sutherland, 34, who was arrested on a felony evasion charge.

Police allege that Reneau then ran from the crashed Prius and stole Walker’s SUV, police said. Walker became entangled in a seat belt as Reneau forced him from the SUV and was dragged underneath the vehicle during the chase.

Reneau hit several police cars before flipping over the stolen SUV at Florence and Prairie avenues and coming to a stop, police said. Walker was pronounced dead near the crash site.

Law enforcement officers engaged in a two-hour standoff with Reneau before he exited the vehicle. He was taken to a hospital to be treated for injuries suffered in the crash. He will face additional charges in connection with the death of Walker, police said.