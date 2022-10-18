Advertisement
Share
California

Man suspected of being the Stockton serial killer is charged with three murders

Booking photo of a man on the left and a firearm on the right
Wesley Brownlee, 43, was charged with murder in three deaths in Stockton. He had a firearm on him at the time of his arrest, police said.
(Stockton Police Department)
By Christian MartinezStaff Writer 
Share

Stockton serial killer suspect Wesley Brownlee was charged Tuesday with three counts of murder and firearms offenses three days after he was arrested while allegedly stalking another victim near a city park.

Brownlee, 43, was charged with the murders of Jonathan Hernandez Rodriguez on Aug. 30, Juan Cruz on Sept. 21, and Lawrence Lopez Sr. on Sept. 27, according to San Joaquin County Superior Court records.

All of the shootings appeared to be unprovoked and occurred in the late night or early morning hours, authorities said.

Brownlee was not charged with the fatal shootings of Paul Alexander Yaw on July 8 or Salvador Debudey Jr. on Aug. 11, although the Stockton Police Department had alleged that those cases, and the fatal shooting of an Oakland man and the non-fatal shooting of a Stockton woman in 2021, were linked to the other deaths.

Wesley Brownlee, 43, was arrested for homicide in Stockton. He was armed with a firearm when arrested.

California

Suspect arrested in Stockton serial killings

Wesley Brownlee was arrested Saturday on suspicion of homicide in connection with six fatal shootings in Oakland and Stockton, which began last year and continued through last month, Stockton Police Chief Stanley McFadden said.
Advertisement

Brownlee is due to appear in court for arraignment Tuesday afternoon.

He was arrested around 2 a.m. Saturday as he was driving around a public park. He had been under surveillance for approximately two days, authorities said.

The arrest followed a weeks-long manhunt for the person allegedly responsible for a killing rampage that spanned more than a year and two Northern California cities.

In late September, police said that the killings of Yaw, Debudey, Rodriguez, Cruz and Lopez were all related.

Investigators later said that the 2021 murder of Juan Miguel Vasquez Serrano in Oakland and the non-fatal shooting of a woman in Stockton a few days later were also connected.

The cases were linked through ballistics evidence, police said.

California
Christian Martinez

Christian Martinez is a Metro reporter covering breaking news at the Los Angeles Times. He previously wrote for the USA Today network of newspapers including the Ventura County Star, where he covered the Thomas and Woolsey wildfires and the Borderline mass shooting, the Spectrum & Daily News in Utah and the Lansing State Journal in Michigan. He was born and raised in Southern California and attended Saint Mary’s College of California.

Subscribers Are Reading

Advertisement