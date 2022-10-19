Advertisement
California

12,000 suspected fentanyl pills found in candy boxes at LAX security checkpoint

A box of Whoppers with round blue pills instead of candy inside
A person tried to go through Transportation Security Administration screening at Los Angeles International Airport with pills believed to contain fentanyl hidden inside “several bags of candy and miscellaneous snacks,” according to the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department.
(Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department)
By Gregory YeeStaff Writer 
Authorities seized about 12,000 pills believed to contain fentanyl that a person tried to bring in candy boxes through a security checkpoint at Los Angeles International Airport on Wednesday morning.

Narcotics detectives and U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration task force agents made the seizure around 7:30 a.m., according to the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department.

The suspect tried to go through Transportation Security Administration screening “with several bags of candy and miscellaneous snacks with the intent of boarding a plane,” deputies said.

Security officers discovered that the candy boxes contained pills believed to contain fentanyl, deputies said.

“The suspect fled prior to being detained by law enforcement but has been identified and the investigation is ongoing,” according to the Sheriff’s Department.

Information on whether the pills had tested positive for fentanyl was not available Wednesday evening.

Though the pills were hidden inside candy boxes, it’s not likely they would have been passed off as candy, said Nicole Nishida, a spokesperson for the DEA’s Los Angeles Division.

“It’s a concealment tactic,” Nishida said.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the Sheriff’s Department’s Narcotics Bureau at (562) 946-7125.

Anonymous tips can be submitted to Los Angeles Regional Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-8477, or at lacrimestoppers.org.

California
Gregory Yee

Gregory Yee is a reporter for the Los Angeles Times. Before joining the newsroom in 2021, he spent five years covering criminal justice and breaking news for the Post and Courier in Charleston, S.C. He is a native Southern Californian and graduated from UC Irvine in 2012 with a degree in journalism and Spanish literature.

